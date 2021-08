Some 40 drivers from five states will test their mettle (and their metal) at the Scotts Bluff County Fair’s Heartland Truck and Tractor Pull on Aug. 4 and 5. “We’ve got a lot of guys excited ... because they’re looking to hit two shows in the same place,” Heartland Pulling Series owner Greg Lussetto said. “We should have even more competitors than we’ve had in the past.”