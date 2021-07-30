Cancel
Saint Cloud, MN

Rox Throw Tenth Shutout Against Express, Earn 40th Win

By Rox Media
northwoodsleague.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Cloud, MN – In what was a pitcher’s duel throughout the game, St. Cloud (40-13) pulled away late for a 2-0 win over Eau Claire (22-31) on Thursday night. The Rox have the most shutouts in the league, now with ten on the year. St. Cloud is the first team in the league to reach 40 wins this season, and with Mankato’s loss on Thursday, the Rox hold a four-and-a-half game advantage on the rest of the league. For the full Northwoods League standings, click here.

