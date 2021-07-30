Cancel
Macomb, IL

Hilda A. Schutte

mcdonoughvoice.com
 5 days ago

Augusta - Hilda A. Schutte, 92, of Macomb, IL formerly of Augusta, IL died at 7:15 pm Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 am Monday August 2, 2021 in St. Paul's Catholic Church in Macomb, IL. Burial will be at St. Patrick cemetery in St. Patrick, MO at 2:00 pm. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 pm Sunday at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Macomb with a Rosary at 4:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Wesley Village.

www.mcdonoughvoice.com

Comments / 0

