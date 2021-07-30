Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Continuing Investigation into Sexual Assault Arrests

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- On July 26th, 2021, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Special Victim’s Unit, arrested Timothy Derek Cassard and April Dorris for the charge of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. Detectives with the Special Victim’s Unit continue to investigate this incident and believe there are other witnesses who may have information concerning Cassard’s and Dorris’ involvement in similar or other types of crimes.