Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Continuing Investigation into Sexual Assault Arrests

By Thomas Hudson/ Specialist
Woodlands Online& LLC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- On July 26th, 2021, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Special Victim’s Unit, arrested Timothy Derek Cassard and April Dorris for the charge of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. Detectives with the Special Victim’s Unit continue to investigate this incident and believe there are other witnesses who may have information concerning Cassard’s and Dorris’ involvement in similar or other types of crimes.

www.woodlandsonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Sexual Assault Arrests#Special Victim S Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Beirut marks year since port blast with demands for justice

BEIRUT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Thousands of Lebanese gathered near the port of Beirut on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of a catastrophic explosion that devastated the city, demanding justice for the victims. One year since the disaster, caused by a huge quantity of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely at...
CelebritiesCNN

Simone Biles reveals her aunt unexpectedly died during the Olympics

CNN — US gymnast Simone Biles has revealed that her aunt “unexpectedly” died during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Following her bronze medal win on the balance beam on Tuesday, Biles – arguably the greatest gymnast of all time – told the media about the loss her family suffered while she was in Japan.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge temporarily blocks Texas order targeting suspected migrants

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Texas governor's executive order that directed state law enforcement to target suspected migrants, ruling that it will likely fail against a legal challenge from the Biden administration. District Judge Kathleen Cardone issued a brief two-page decision forbidding Texas officials from carrying out...
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 15,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy