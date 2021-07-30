Arletta Ann Roxlau Menke

Arletta "Rocky" Ann Roxlau Menke, 84, of Fort Madison IA, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 5:47 p.m. at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Fort Madison. Rocky was born in Waukegan, IL on February 19, 1937 to Carl J. and B. Pauline (Stump) Roxlau. She married Leroy "Pete" Menke April 19, 1958 and was a lifelong resident of Fort Madison. She was of the Catholic faith. Rocky retired from the Sheaffer Pen Company. Rocky's passions were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, the Democratic Party and the UAW. She rarely missed any of their activities. She was a member of the Lee County Democrats and played an active role every election cycle. Rocky volunteered at the Sheaffer Pen Museum.