Linda Vicker
Mount Pleasant - Linda Vicker, 78, of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, died Thursday, July 29, 2021 at her home. Linda was born January 15, 1943 in Mount Pleasant, the daughter of Edwin and Margery (Barton) Leveling. She went to grade school in Salem and graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1961. On September 1, 1961, Linda was united in marriage to Jerry Vicker in Mount Pleasant. Linda had an in-home daycare for over 50 years. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, puzzles, reading and sewing.www.thehawkeye.com
