Livestock shows first for AgTech facility

Clay Rankin showing his feeder calf. Macie Hazelrigg fitting her goat.

The Mason County Livestock Improvement Association hosted their annual youth livestock show as the inaugural event at the Mason County AgTech and Innovation Facility this week.

LIA organizers Steve Clary and Zac Sutton said they were elated with the kickoff show’s success and attendance.

Earlier this year, the LIA and Mason County Fiscal Court agreed to work to promote the 60-acre former hay auction site as the AgTech and Innovation Facility, focusing on highlighting agri-tech and other agriculture endeavors within Mason County.

According to Clary, “We’ve been thrilled with the turnout and passion from the parents and exhibitors at this year’s show.”

“The Mason County Livestock Association has really come together as a group to not only put on this show, but to also promote and enhance the County’s AgTech facility and agriculture as a whole in the county,” Sutton added.

The premium auction will be Friday, July 30 beginning at 6 p.m.

Showmanship results include:

Swine Show Showmanship

— Senior Champion-Barry Gifford

— Intermediate Champion-Madison Howard

— Junior Champion-Raylee Dotson

— First year-Lena Reno

Lamb Show Showmanship

— Senior-Jacklyn Duzan

— Intermediate-Carlee Church

— Junior-Addison Cowan

— First year-Knox Cook

Beef Show Showmanship

— Senior-Laura Ann Pettit

— Intermediate-Colby Cooper

— Junior-Katy Cooper

— First year-Rashaad Boulden

Goat Show Showmanship

— Senior-Macie Hazelrigg

— Intermediate-Mariah Mitchell

Market show results include:

Swine Market Show

— Grand Champion-Keith Doyle

— Reserve Champion-Barry Gifford

— Homegrown Grand Champion-Kenton Johnson

— Homegrown Reserve Grand Champion-Campbell Johnson

Market Lamb

— Grand Champion-Kassidy Perkins

— Reserve Grand Champion-Carlee Church

— Homegrown Grand Champion-Carlee Church

— Homegrown Reserve Grand Champion-Jacklyn Duzan

Beef

— Grand Champion-Brianna Stokes

— Reserve Champion-Megan Polley

— Homegrown Champion-Lindsey Dotson

— Homegrown Reserve Champion-Blake Scott

Feeder Calf

— Grand Champion-Laura Ann Pettit

— Reserve Champion-Katy Cooper

— Homegrown Champion-Katy Cooper

— Homegrown Reserve Champion-Colby Cooper

Goats

— Grand Champion-Macie Hazelrigg

— Reserve Champion-Megan Mitchell

— Homegrown Champion-Megan Mitchell

— Homegrown Reserve Champion-Mariah Mitchell