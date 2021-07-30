Cancel
Yakima, WA

An Open Letter to the Yakima Valley in Regards to Law Enforcement

By Sarah J
 6 days ago
I read a post today about how a women who was losing her mind that a meth head was in front of a local business while her family was trying to go inside. She called the police to respond and was met with, "they aren't breaking the law so that's not something we're coming out for." It's a little shocking to hear but also not at all. The new laws are going into effect so the time has come to start living in the reality that the police are not responsible for cleaning up the streets. They are there to protect us from crimes in progress, not remove the meth head from your purview while you go about your day. Start paying attention to what's going on around us and make a note of what you can help with. If you want change, you have to be the change.

Yakima, WA
1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

