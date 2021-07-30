Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

An Important Message About Mental Health: Pulling a Simone Biles

By Sarah J
Posted by 
News Talk KIT
News Talk KIT
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This past year and a half has felt like a time suck, watching the Olympics, every Tokyo 2020 pops up I'm reminded what a lost year Covid-19 has turned into. We've been going through tons of emotions, a rollercoaster ride for everyone, everywhere and it's ok to admit it. It's healthy. Getting a chance to watch the best of the best athletes across the World compete has been a nice reminder of just how strong we really are and also how important taking care of our mental health is.

newstalkkit.com

Comments / 0

News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health First#Olympics#World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
GymnasticsPosted by
Tyla

Simone Biles Confirmed To Return To Olympics For Final Event

Simone Biles is returning to the Olympic Games. The gymnastics star, 24, withdrew from two events taking place in Tokyo as a means to protect her mental health. But the USA Olympic Gymnastics team have since confirmed Simone’s return for the balance beam finals. A tweet from their official account...
Gymnastics9&10 News

Simone Biles to Compete In Balance Beam Competition

On Monday morning the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team announced Simone Biles will compete in the balance beam competition. The team tweeted, “We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow, Suni Lee and Simone Biles. Can’t wait to watch you both”
GymnasticsRadar Online.com

Simone Biles' Career Set To Explode After Gymnastic Pulls Out Of Another Olympic Event To Focus On Her Mental Health

Simone Biles' career might be on the fast track after she made the difficult decision to put her mental health ahead of the Olympic gold. Radar spoke to a top executive at Madison Avenue who tells us that the decorated gymnastic's choice to step away from completing on the USA Olympics team might turn out to make her even more popular after the games.
Sportsseehafernews.com

Local Psychologist Stands Behind Simone Biles

Even though Simone Biles competed in the balance beam event at the Tokyo Olympics this morning, earning a bronze medal, many people have criticized her for stepping down from previous events due to her mental health. We spoke with local psychologist Dr. Stacy Soeldner, who said that the position Biles...
CelebritiesPosted by
107 JAMZ

My take on Simone Biles and thoughts on Mental illness

I have let things kind of simmer down as much as possible. However, I have to admit that I am a little bothered by the down pour of lack of respect that I am seeing for Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka have had to endure because of them taking care of their mental health. Sure these young ladies and many more who are athletes are pursuing something that they are good at. This does not necessarily prepare them the mental strain of fans, reporters, pressure of performing and continuous criticism from the public.
Entertainmentwordonfire.org

Our Judgment on Simone Biles

Recently, a medical student was seeing a patient on my schedule who was presenting with anxiety. The student reviewed her chart, knocked on the door, and entered the room with a warm smile. Fifteen minutes later, he was out and presenting her story to me. After glancing down at the chicken scratch on his folded sheet of paper, he looked at me with a confident expression that said it all: “I got this.” There were many patients this student had seen with me that day that had challenged if not confounded him. Unexplained fatigue in one, atypical chest pain in another, brittle diabetes in a third. As a result, we had wide-ranging discussions about how to approach uncertainty in clinical practice—thoughtful questioning, a focused exam, a logical differential diagnosis, and a sensible plan to move forward. But above all, we discussed how good medical practice requires confidence purified by a healthy dose of humility.
CelebritiesPosted by
MassLive.com

Simone Biles says her aunt died during the Tokyo Olympics, ‘You have no idea of what these athletes are going through’

After winning a bronze medal on the balance beam Tuesday, Simone Biles said that her aunt died during the Tokyo Olympics, according to CNN. “Two days ago my aunt unexpectedly passed, and that was something I wasn’t expecting to happen at the Olympic Games either, so at the end of the day, you have to be a little bit more mindful of what you say online, because you have no idea of what these athletes are going through as well as (in) their sports,” Biles said.
Mental Healthlocalsyr.com

Athletes Making Mental Health A Priority

The recent decisions made by athletes Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka have created even more conversations around women and mental health. Women Ties founder Tracy Chamberlain Higginbotham knows all too well how important mental health can be for anyone and she says these conversations are just the beginning. Tracy mentions that while these athletes are in the spotlight they too need to rest. She credits Biles for being brave to walk away and stresses that we need to be more respectful and celebrate their decisions rather than bring them down.
Mental Healthwosu.org

Wellness Wednesday: What The Olympics Can Teach Us About Mental Health

Simone Biles cited a need to focus on her mental health in her move last week to pull out of the women’s team gymnastics final at the Tokyo Olympics. The 24-year-old’s decision surprised fans and reignited a national conversation about mental health: when is it ok to push through and perform and when is it better to walk away?
Albany, NYNEWS10 ABC

Athletes Biles, Osaka bring attention to mental health

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Two high profile athletes are demonstrating that it’s “ok to not be ok.” Gymnast Simone Biles dropping out of most of the Olympic competitions and tennis star Naomi Osaka stepping away from the French Open and Wimbleton. Both say they were prioritizing their mental health. “These women...
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

What is gymnast Simone Biles’ net worth?

OLYMPIC medalist Simon Biles has earned the most World medals in gymnastics. On July 27, 2021, Biles shockingly announced that she was pulling out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Simone Biles has a reported net worth of $6million. She has obtained most of her fortune through endorsements, sponsorships and Olympic...
CelebritiesPosted by
Footwear News

Simone Biles Wins Bronze Medal After Withdrawing From Tokyo Olympics Events Due to Mental Health Concerns

Simone Biles just won a bronze medal, following her exit from the Olympics. Biles took home bronze in today’s balance beam event, making the win her second medal won at the Tokyo Olympics and her seventh medal overall. She is now tied with Shannon Miller for winning the most Olympic medals as a US gymnast. The balance beam was Biles’ first event since last week’s all-around team final, which she withdrew from. The 24-year-old gymnast later pulled out of the individual all-around event and two additional apparatus events as well, due to stress and mental health concerns. “Today has been really stressful. We...
GymnasticsNew York Post

Simone Biles reveals family tragedy after dramatic Olympic return

Simone Biles prevailed with a bronze medal on the balance beam at the 2021 Olympics on Tuesday after the USA gymnastics star not only battled through the strain on her mental health and a case of the “twisties,” but the recent death of her aunt. It was already an eventful...

Comments / 0

Community Policy