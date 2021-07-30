An Important Message About Mental Health: Pulling a Simone Biles

I have let things kind of simmer down as much as possible. However, I have to admit that I am a little bothered by the down pour of lack of respect that I am seeing for Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka have had to endure because of them taking care of their mental health. Sure these young ladies and many more who are athletes are pursuing something that they are good at. This does not necessarily prepare them the mental strain of fans, reporters, pressure of performing and continuous criticism from the public.