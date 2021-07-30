Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

TV Supervet event in Shrewsbury being held later this year is nearly sold out

By Lisa O'Brien
Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe visit of TV Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick to Shrewsbury later in the year is well on its way to being a sell-out. Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club has announced that 530 tickets have already been snapped up for his long-awaited presentation at Theatre Severn on September 13 at 7.30pm. The event...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theatre Severn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animals
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Pets
Related
Snowshoe, WVTheInterMountain.com

Saturday’s Treasure on the Mountain event announced as sold out

SNOWSHOE — The annual Treasure on the Mountain celebration slated for Saturday at Snowshoe Mountain Resort was officially announced as a sold-out event on Tuesday. Officials have sold all of the tickets to this year’s event, which will feature the raffling off of $300,000 in cash and prizes, including trucks, cars, ATVs, guns and many other items. Winners do not have to be present to win.
Floyd, VAWSLS

FloydFest celebrates 20 years with a sold out venue

FLOYD, Va. – Thousands of people representing 46 different states and three different countries are enjoying FloydFest together this year. With plenty of singing and dancing, FloydFest returns with full volume. Festival-goers struggled to find just one word to even define it as Blakeley Newbill, from Richmond, called it “phenomenal”...
Lifestyleallears.net

Disney’s Destination D23 Event Sold Out in MINUTES

This year, Disney World is hosting the Destination D23 fan event at Disney’s Contemporary Resort in honor of the 50th Anniversary!. The event will take place in November with several exciting panels and exhibits dedicated to Disney of the past and everything coming in the future. Tickets went on sale today, but if you’re hoping to buy some…you may be out of luck!
Lifestyleaudacy.com

Man buries vodka on festival grounds 3 weeks prior

Some call him a scammer, others say he's a genius. A man attending Lollapalooza this past week didn't want to pay for overpriced cocktails so he devised a plan to smuggle in his own drinks. Three weeks before the multi-day music fest, a guy (who wants to remain anonymous) entered...
EntertainmentAceShowbiz

Fans Demand Refund After Garth Brooks' Concert At Nissan Stadium Gets Postponed Due to Thunderstorms

The 'Friends in Low Places' hitmaker, who was set to perform on Saturday, July 31, got his fans evacuated from the venue right after Emmylou Harris took the stage. AceShowbiz - Garth Brooks' latest concert didn't go as planned. The "Friends in Low Places" hitmaker, who was set to perform at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, July 31, was forced to put his show on hold due to thunderstorms and now fans are asking for a refund.
Public HealthEyewitness News

A list of country fairs being held this year

(WFSB) -- The end of summer is approaching and that means we're getting closer to fair season. Around the country and right here in Connecticut, many annual fairs were either canceled or modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, things are looking much brighter this year. Below are a list...
Brooklyn, CTEyewitness News

These are the local fairs being held this year

(WFSB) -- The end of Summer is approaching and that means we're getting closer to fair season. Around the country and right here in Connecticut, many annual fairs were either canceled or modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, things are looking much brighter this year. Below are a list...
Newark Valley, NYMorning Times

Summerfest events to be held in Newark Valley

NEWARK VALLEY – The Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce has been making plans for this year’s Newark Valley Summerfest on July 31. There will be music, food, and lots of fun! It will be held in two locations: the Village Green (Route 38) and at the Depot (Depot Street). The fun will start at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. on the Green and at 9 p.m. at the Depot.
Idaho Falls, IDidahofallsidaho.gov

Bat Night-SOLD OUT!

Bat Night at the Idaho Falls Zoo is back by popular demand! On Friday, July 30th doors open at 8:00pm, Presentation begins at 8:30 p.m., see the zoo and bats in a whole new light (or, in this case no light). Bat experts with BYU-Idaho, Environmental Surveillance, Education and Research Program (ESER) and Veolia Nuclear Solutions will introduce you to the bats of Idaho, why they’re important, and how your zoo is helping expand the knowledge of local bats. We’ll start in the William J. Maeck Education Center with a brief presentation and then break into groups to explore the amazing world of bats. The Presentation will begin promptly at 8:30 p.m. From there groups attendees will be welcomed to go in to the zoo and explore the bats that visit each night to feed. Attendees will have the opportunity to walk around the zoo to see if we can find bats, and we’ll have some “batty” fun with games and a craft for the whole family.
MusicNME

London Grammar announce outdoor show at Dreamland Margate

London Grammar have announced details of a new outdoor live show at Dreamland Margate. The three-piece will bring ‘Californian Soil’ to the seaside amusement park as part of the venue’s ‘Summer Series’ of live music shows. London Grammar will play at Dreamland on August 24, with tickets set to go...
WorldShropshire Star

From bust to boom for attractions as visitors flock back to Shropshire

Day-trippers are flooding through the gates of visitor attractions across the region – after the lifting of Government Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. Many local attractions are seeing visitor numbers equal those back in 2019 and particularly at weekends as people break loose of confinement behind their own gates. However, many centres...
LifestyleShropshire Star

Murder aboard the Sabrina! Help solve the mystery on fun night out

There's been a murder aboard the Sabrina boat, but could find the clues to crack the case?. A murder mystery night is taking place on the boat in Shrewsbury on August 21, where visitors can enjoy a buffet, drinks and after show entertainment. The night, titled Still Waters Run Deep,...
Sportspdc.tv

Hospitality Packages on general sale for World Championship

Why not enjoy the world's biggest darts event in style? Hospitality Packages for the 2021/22 William Hill World Darts Championship are now on General Sale!. London's Alexandra Palace will host the World Championship from December 15-January 3, as 96 players compete to win the Sid Waddell Trophy. To purchase Hospitality...
FestivalSunderland Echo

Everything you need to know about this weekend's Seaham Food Festival

There’s a full menu on offer at the free Durham County Council festival, with around 100 traders, demonstrations from TV chefs including Rosemary Shrager, John Whaite and Chris Baber, as well as a host of family entertainment. The festival is set to play a key role in supporting the region’s...
Musicstereoboard.com

London Grammar Announce Headline Summer Show At Dreamland Margate

London Grammar have announced a new UK show for this summer. The Nottingham band, who released 'Californian Soil' in April, will headline Dreamland Margate on August 24 as part of the venue's Summer Series. Tickets go on sale at 10am tomorrow (August 3). The trio will also top the bill...

Comments / 0

Community Policy