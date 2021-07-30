Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

The play’s the thing

By Clea Simon Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“All’s Well That Ends Well” has long been considered a “problem play.” Technically one of William Shakespeare’s comedies, it is peopled with unsympathetic characters, notably the cad Bertram and the putative protagonist, Helena, who inexplicably adores him. Challenging for professionals, the play is hardly the best choice for a college drama production, and yet Theater Studies professor Miranda Fitch will not be swayed — even as her students threaten to revolt. (They want to put on “Macbeth.”) Could it be that the 37-year-old theater director is intent on reliving her own glory days, before a horrific accident and crippling pain ended her stage career? Or is there something otherworldly — perhaps diabolical — going on?

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shakespeare
Person
Mona Awad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Theater Studies#Scottish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Healdsburg, CAPress Democrat

Raven Players present all of Shakespeare free in one show

Have you always intended to brush up on your Shakespeare but never had the time? The Raven Players in Healdsburg have a proposition for you, and the price is definitely right. Their production of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged),” an irreverent romp through all of Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies, opens Aug. 12 outdoors at West Plaza Park.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Weekly

King Willow’s Pandemic ‘Dream Girl’

At the beginning of the pandemic, a tweet went around reminding folks that Shakespeare completed King Lear in the midst of a plague. As with all actions and quotes attributed to William Shakespeare, Mark Twain, or any other historical figure, this may or may not be true. But the message was crystal clear: If you don’t use this time to produce a major artistic work, you’ve made poor use of our very own plague years.
Murphys, CAPine Tree

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare! August 3-7 at Brice Station Vineyards!

Murphys, CA…Shakespeare on the Vine Theatre Company is producing a short engagement Benefit Show this summer from August 3-7 at 8pm. The impact COVID-19 had on this small theatre company was significant. The ticket sales from this summer’s benefit show will directly help the full-scale Shakespeare production the company is planning for the 2022 summer. The show is a popular parody play titled The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged), written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield. The play originally premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 1987, went on to 9 record-breaking years in London’s West End, and has maintained its popularity for the last 30 years.
Theater & Dancedallassun.com

Hamlet: a play that speaks to pandemics past and present

I went to the theatre for the first time in 15 months to see the Theatre Royal Windsor's new production of Hamlet. Starring Ian McKellen and directed by Sean Mathias, it really resonates in a time of ongoing pandemic. Mckellen's very contemporary, teenage Hamlet slouches around in a hoodie and trackie bottoms, grieving, isolated and angry.
TV & VideosTODAY.com

'Jeopardy!' clarifies rules after champion's strange habit confuses fans

“What is” going on with the current “Jeopardy!” champion?. Matt Amodio is currently riding a nine-game winning streak that has netted him more than $310,000, but some of the show’s fans have a bone to pick with him because he responds with “What is ... ?” or “What’s ...?” for every clue, regardless of what he answers.
TV ShowsPosted by
Amomama

Do You Remember the Child from 'Two and a Half Men'? Angus T Jones Is All Grown-up and Looks So Different

Little Jake Harper from the sitcom "Two and a Half Men" is all grown-up now. The 27-year-old is enjoying time away from the spotlight, living a simple life. Child stars often disappear from the spotlight after starring in the most talked-about TV shows. This is exactly what happened to Angus T. Jones, who started appearing on "Two and a Half Men" when he was only nine years old.
soapoperanetwork.com

Kimberlin Brown is Back as Sheila Carter on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ and She Comes Bearing a Surprise for the Forresters

When Kimberlin Brown last appeared at the Television City studios where “The Bold and the Beautiful” is filmed the actress set off a firestorm of speculation that she would soon be reprising her iconic role as Sheila Carter on the daytime drama series. Sadly, it turned out she was just there for publicity reasons. This time, however, she’s officially back as Sheila and it turns out one of daytime’s biggest villains is finally tied to the Forresters in a way she never would have imagined.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Jason Momoa interview turns ‘uncomfortable’ after ‘icky’ question about Game of Thrones

An interview with Jason Momoa turned extremely awkward after the actor took umbrage with a question about Game of Thrones.The Aquaman actor was asked by The New York Times if he had any “regrets” about the Thrones scenes in which his character, Khal Drogo, was sexually violent.Momoa seemed happy enough to answer the question, replying: “Well, it was important to depict Drogo and his style. You’re playing someone that’s like Genghis Khan. It was a really, really, really hard thing to do. But my job was to play something like that, and it’s not a nice thing, and it’s...
MoviesPosted by
Us Weekly

‘Harry Potter’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

All aboard the Hogwarts express! Over the course of 10 years, the stars of Harry Potter brought magic, mischief and more to millions of fans around the world. Based on the series of seven books by J.K. Rowling, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint captured the hearts of viewers between 2001 and 2011. The eight movies raked in more than $7.5 billion worldwide, making it the third-highest-grossing film franchise of all time behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars. Though their time at Hogwarts has come to an end, the power trio will always cherish the years they spent together.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Lord of the Rings: The pivotal Frodo scene was ‘ruined’ by Samwise star Sean Astin

The Lord of the Rings cast and crew filmed under exceptional circumstances across New Zealand. The trilogy of films, consisting of The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers and The Return of the King, consisted of numerous scenes with various props, cameras and actors. However, one of the last moments in the entire experience was ruined by excessive emotions and Samwise Gamgee star Sean Astin.
ETOnline.com

Val Kilmer's Children Jack and Mercedes Give Update on Actor's Health (Exclusive)

Val Kilmer's children are opening up about their father's legacy. ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the siblings at the premiere of the actor's highly anticipated documentary, Val, on Tuesday, and they spoke about how their father is doing and why he didn't attend the premiere. Kilmer has been battling throat...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Why Lord of the Rings star's new Ted Bundy movie is causing controversy

With so many Ted Bundy movies on the horizon, not only is it hard to keep track, but it also begs the question of whether they're really necessary. In recent weeks and months, we've had a trailer for No Man of God – which stars Lord of the Rings alum Elijah Wood as former FBI agent Bill Hagmaier and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel's Luke Kirby as Bundy – as well as the announcement that One Tree Hill's Chad Michael Murray would be depicting the notorious killer for a flick entitled American Boogeyman.
Books & Literaturewordonfire.org

Kids Still Say the Darndest Things: One-Act Plays

This collection of plays in one act first appeared in the Summer 2021 issue of Evangelization & Culture, the quarterly journal of the Word on Fire Institute. Learn more and become a member today to read more pieces like this. Years ago, radio personality Art Linkletter hosted a show known...

Comments / 0

Community Policy