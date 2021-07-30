Stories of survival and celebration in ‘Afterparties’

The evening event put on by Changing Lives, an organization focused on meeting the immediate needs of homeless people in Palm Beach County, gave guests a better understanding of a day in the life of a growing population and what the nonprofit has done to help. Nearly $147,000 was raised. Celebrities lined up to show their support for the cause, including former NFL linebacker Darius Fleming and Grammy Award winner Gloria Gaynor, whose hit song inspired the title for the fundraiser. ‘It was truly heartwarming to see the community come together to help those in need, especially during these trying times,’ said Lesly Morales, director of operations for Changing Lives. ABOVE: Marta and James Batmasian. Photo provided.