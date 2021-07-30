Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

An Important Message About Mental Health: Pulling a Simone Biles

By Sarah J
Posted by 
97 Rock
97 Rock
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This past year and a half has felt like a time suck, watching the Olympics, every Tokyo 2020 pops up I'm reminded what a lost year Covid-19 has turned into. We've been going through tons of emotions, a rollercoaster ride for everyone, everywhere and it's ok to admit it. It's healthy. Getting a chance to watch the best of the best athletes across the World compete has been a nice reminder of just how strong we really are and also how important taking care of our mental health is.

97rockonline.com

Comments / 0

97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health First#Olympics#World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
GymnasticsPosted by
Tyla

Simone Biles Confirmed To Return To Olympics For Final Event

Simone Biles is returning to the Olympic Games. The gymnastics star, 24, withdrew from two events taking place in Tokyo as a means to protect her mental health. But the USA Olympic Gymnastics team have since confirmed Simone’s return for the balance beam finals. A tweet from their official account...
KidsThrive Global

Fostering Emotional Intelligence in Your Child

Children act just like soft clay; we can mold them in any form according to the environment, love, the affection they receive, and things they are taught. Apart from physical well-being, the emotional strength and emotional well-being of children are essential as well. The elements they will learn in their childhood will reflect in adulthood when they become independent personalities of themselves.
CelebritiesPosted by
107 JAMZ

My take on Simone Biles and thoughts on Mental illness

I have let things kind of simmer down as much as possible. However, I have to admit that I am a little bothered by the down pour of lack of respect that I am seeing for Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka have had to endure because of them taking care of their mental health. Sure these young ladies and many more who are athletes are pursuing something that they are good at. This does not necessarily prepare them the mental strain of fans, reporters, pressure of performing and continuous criticism from the public.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Is Traveling Good for Your Mental Health?

You know that feeling when you’re on vacation, and everything is new, exciting, and a little bit scary? It’s like an adventure! Traveling can contribute to your mental well-being in many ways. One of the biggest benefits of travel is how it challenges your brain because you have to make sense out of different situations – this may be helpful for those who are looking for alternatives treatments such as therapy.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Gratitude Can Be the Way to Resolve Pandemic Stress: A Study by John Giorgi

Currently, the world is caught up in a time and condition where we can’t live life the way we got used to. The pandemic outbreak has as if clipped our wings and have taken away from us our freedom. Hence, most people are constantly reminiscing about the life they used to lead. And by doing this, they are mostly feeling sad because they aren’t able to live the same way. It is impacting their mental health to a huge extent. And it’s here that we need to add in the habit of gratitude to boost our mental health.
Sportsseehafernews.com

Local Psychologist Stands Behind Simone Biles

Even though Simone Biles competed in the balance beam event at the Tokyo Olympics this morning, earning a bronze medal, many people have criticized her for stepping down from previous events due to her mental health. We spoke with local psychologist Dr. Stacy Soeldner, who said that the position Biles...
Gymnastics9&10 News

Simone Biles to Compete In Balance Beam Competition

On Monday morning the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team announced Simone Biles will compete in the balance beam competition. The team tweeted, “We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow, Suni Lee and Simone Biles. Can’t wait to watch you both”
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

Coping habits and building resilience during the pandemic for better mental health – Ian Mausner

The spread of the pandemic has altered the way people work. Whether you are working from home or attending office, anxiety, and fear has become an inseparable part of human life. With new diseases and stressful news all across, emotions have become overwhelming. Workplace stresses and burnout switches are resulting in anxiety and depression. Coping up with these feelings is stressful and affecting the overall health. If you are a health-conscious individual and intend to take care of your general well-being, you must understand the coping skills. During the worldwide pandemic, it is significant for individuals to recognize essential steps for building resilience and managing stress.
Mental HealthPosted by
InspireMore

3 Life-Changing Tips For Maintaining A Positive Mindset

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. Maintaining a positive mindset is important in so many ways and can apply to all areas of your life at any stage. Who knows, maybe reading this will encourage you to change your mindset, or at least start looking at situations in a different or more positive way. Here are three fundamentals to maintaining a positive mindset:
Mental Healthlocalsyr.com

Athletes Making Mental Health A Priority

The recent decisions made by athletes Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka have created even more conversations around women and mental health. Women Ties founder Tracy Chamberlain Higginbotham knows all too well how important mental health can be for anyone and she says these conversations are just the beginning. Tracy mentions that while these athletes are in the spotlight they too need to rest. She credits Biles for being brave to walk away and stresses that we need to be more respectful and celebrate their decisions rather than bring them down.
CelebritiesPosted by
Footwear News

Simone Biles Wins Bronze Medal After Withdrawing From Tokyo Olympics Events Due to Mental Health Concerns

Simone Biles just won a bronze medal, following her exit from the Olympics. Biles took home bronze in today’s balance beam event, making the win her second medal won at the Tokyo Olympics and her seventh medal overall. She is now tied with Shannon Miller for winning the most Olympic medals as a US gymnast. The balance beam was Biles’ first event since last week’s all-around team final, which she withdrew from. The 24-year-old gymnast later pulled out of the individual all-around event and two additional apparatus events as well, due to stress and mental health concerns. “Today has been really stressful. We...
CelebritiesPosted by
MassLive.com

Simone Biles says her aunt died during the Tokyo Olympics, ‘You have no idea of what these athletes are going through’

After winning a bronze medal on the balance beam Tuesday, Simone Biles said that her aunt died during the Tokyo Olympics, according to CNN. “Two days ago my aunt unexpectedly passed, and that was something I wasn’t expecting to happen at the Olympic Games either, so at the end of the day, you have to be a little bit more mindful of what you say online, because you have no idea of what these athletes are going through as well as (in) their sports,” Biles said.
Albany, NYNEWS10 ABC

Athletes Biles, Osaka bring attention to mental health

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Two high profile athletes are demonstrating that it’s “ok to not be ok.” Gymnast Simone Biles dropping out of most of the Olympic competitions and tennis star Naomi Osaka stepping away from the French Open and Wimbleton. Both say they were prioritizing their mental health. “These women...
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

What is gymnast Simone Biles’ net worth?

OLYMPIC medalist Simon Biles has earned the most World medals in gymnastics. On July 27, 2021, Biles shockingly announced that she was pulling out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Simone Biles has a reported net worth of $6million. She has obtained most of her fortune through endorsements, sponsorships and Olympic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy