WA Woman Wins Olympic Silver in Gymnastics After Simone Biles Leaves

If you have been watching the gymnastics Olympic games or if you have been anywhere near social media the past few days, you have heard about 35-medal super champion, Simone Biles, dropping out of the TEAM USA competitions. The result of Biles' exit has paved the way for other Team USA members to step up into the spotlight and shine. Take for instance, Washington state's own Jordan Chiles, who recently took home the Olympic silver medal.