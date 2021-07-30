Cancel
Oxnard, CA

SUBJECT: Gang Member Arrested For Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition

 5 days ago

On July 29, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Officers from the Oxnard Police Department Special Enforcement Unit (gang unit) conducted a traffic stop on a grey Saturn SUV in the 1800 block of Solar Drive. Officers contacted Jorge Serratos (31yrs) in the vehicle. Serratos is a known criminal street gang member in the City of Oxnard, currently on probation in the County of Ventura and is a prohibited person from possession of firearms and ammunition due to prior felony convictions.

