Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Duncan Scott wins third Olympic medal with silver in 200m medley as Luke Greenbank takes 200m backstroke bronze

SkySports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuncan Scott claimed his third medal of the Tokyo Olympics by taking silver in the men's 200m individual medley while Luke Greenbank secured 200m backstroke bronze. Scott, who had already won gold in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay and silver in the individual discipline this week, was fifth heading into the final 50m but he upped the ante to surge up the leaderboard.

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Mckeon
Person
Wang Shun
Person
Anna Hopkin
Person
Luke Greenbank
Person
Cate Campbell
Person
Molly Renshaw
Person
Siobhan Haughey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstroke#Great Britain#Teamgb#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
U.K.
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
News Break
Sports
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
Related
SportsBBC

Tokyo Olympics: Team GB's Duncan Scott wins 200m freestyle semi-final

Watch highlights as Team GB's Duncan Scott wins his 200m freestyle semi-final at Tokyo 2020, with Tom Dean also qualifying for the final at the Tokyo Olympics. Watch live coverage of Tokyo 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer. COVERAGE DETAILS: Tokyo Olympics...
FIFAhot96.com

Olympics-Soccer-Swedes, Canada ask for women’s gold-medal match to be moved

TOKYO, Japan (Reuters) – Sweden and Canada have asked Olympic organisers to move what is expected to be a hotly-contested women’s gold-medal soccer match on Friday at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium to later in the day to avoid the sweltering heat of the Japanese summer. Trackside temperatures at the athletics stadium...
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
Axios

Olympic swimmer Ryan Murphy wins Silver in 200m

After taking home three gold medals and setting a world record at the Rio Olympics, swimmer Ryan Murphy was looking for a repeat at this year's Games. The big picture: Murphy came in second in the 200-meter backstroke, which he'd won in the 2016 Rio Games. Murphy won a bronze earlier this week in the 100m backstroke, which he'd also won in 2016.
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Tokyo Olympics record their first COVID-19 cluster

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics confirmed the Games' first COVID-19 cluster infection on Wednesday, as 12 members of the artistic swimming delegation from Greece were moved out of the athletes' village and into isolation. Four athletes and one team official tested positive, officials announced....
Swimming & Surfingsemoball.com

Olympics Latest: Britain wins gold, silver in 200m freestyle

TOKYO (AP) -- The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year's delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. Britain has gone 1-2 in the men's 200-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Tom Dean captured the gold in 1 minute, 44.22 seconds, while...
SportsTribTown.com

Olympics Latest: China’s Wang wins 200m individual medley

TOKYO — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. China’s Wang Shun has captured gold in the men’s 200-meter individual medley at the Tokyo Olympics. Wang edged Britain’s Duncan Scott with a time of 1...

Comments / 0

Community Policy