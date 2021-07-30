Duncan Scott wins third Olympic medal with silver in 200m medley as Luke Greenbank takes 200m backstroke bronze
Duncan Scott claimed his third medal of the Tokyo Olympics by taking silver in the men's 200m individual medley while Luke Greenbank secured 200m backstroke bronze. Scott, who had already won gold in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay and silver in the individual discipline this week, was fifth heading into the final 50m but he upped the ante to surge up the leaderboard.www.skysports.com
