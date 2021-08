This unusual Texarkana home not only has the biggest backyard in Texarkana, but it also has one of the nicest garages as well. What do you want when it comes to your dream home? A pool, maybe a big backyard, or how about a garage to put all of your stuff in and keep it safe. Well, this Unique Texarkana home has the biggest backyard in town for sure. How big is the backyard? Well, the total property for sale is 60 acres including a small home that is only 1212 square feet.