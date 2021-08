Grab a glass of your favorite wine and prepare yourself for a European getaway with some of the most dashing men in the world: The Wine Show Season 3 is premiering today. The British series follows handsome British actors like Matthew Goode, Matthew Rhys, James Purefoy, and Season 3 newbie Dominic West as they travel to some of the most breathtaking vineyards in the world, all to drink wine. Joining the adventure are wine experts Joe Fattorini and Amelia Singer, along with a host of guests representing the finest food and wine ever served.