Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Poet Kaveh Akbar heeds the call of many faiths with ‘Pilgrim Bell’

By Kate Tuttle Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn poet Kaveh Akbar’s latest collection, six of the 35 poems share the book’s title, “Pilgrim Bell.” It’s not accidental. “So much of the book works through repetition and recursion,” said Akbar, who added that he is “really moved by the idea that the bell is a kind of devotional technology powered by the heft of a human body. In a lot of ways that lines up with the way I think about poetry as well.”

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaveh Akbar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muslim#Harvard Book Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionelizabethton.com

God commands all people everywhere to repent

Dear Rev. Graham: My husband has informed me that he is involved with another woman. He admits he has violated his vows but he said that God will forgive him and so should I. What is the point of a vow if we just shrug off our sin? — D.H.
Books & Literaturegraywolfpress.org

Pilgrim Bell

“[Pilgrim Bell] is bracing in its honesty and noteworthy in its steadfast adherence to finding the spiritual in even the most mundane settings. Akbar’s mesmerizing dexterity with language is at its most compelling when he is relentlessly pursuing the truth—a hunt that’s present in every poem in this volume.”—TIME. America,...
ReligionVictoria Advocate

Letter: People, read and heed

Ecclesiastes Chapter 10 verses 2 and 3 (New International Version) The heart of the wise inclines to the right, but the heart of the fool to the left. Even as he walks along the road, the fool lacks sense and shows everyone how stupid he is. Ecclesiastes Chapter 10 verse...
Edmonds, WAmyedmondsnews.com

EPIC Poetry Group: Poet’s Corner — Comrades Lost, Many Places to Cry, Read My Lips (The Race is on)

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group. is bigger than the one at last week’s hanging!”. In 2019, he was selected to read his poetry with the Washington State Poet Laureate.He helped establish a bi-monthly Poet’s Corner featurette in My Edmonds News to showcase the work of local poets.He has a new book of poetry on Amazon entitled “Memories Looking Through a Screen Door.”
Books & LiteratureTimes-Argus

A Poet's View: A wild togetherness

Let them find us, years from now, washed of color, eased of burden, elegantly perched side-by-side: Two pieces of driftwood at rest in the high desert. And when that day comes, in that ineluctable present, let them falsely imagine that our journeys here were straightforward. That our independent migrations somehow synchronized. A history of wild togetherness. But o god please also let them sense the truth of it. A remote yet unmistakable, unhindered astonishment at our having arrived here (together) at all. At the impossibly boundless navigation of the heart. For that is what this is. Impossible and possible. A story with the same beginning, middle, and end: Here we are. Here we are. Here we are. Lucas Farrell lives in Townshend, where he and his wife own and operate Big Picture Farm, a small hillside goat dairy and award-winning farmstead confectionery. He is the author of two books of poetry: “The Blue Collar Sun” (Green Writers Press, 2021), which won the Sundog Poetry Award; as well as “The Many Woods of Grief” (University of Massachusetts Press, 2011), which was awarded the Juniper Prize for Poetry. He has two daughters. This poem was originally published in “The Blue Collar Sun.” This poem by Lucas Farrell feels like a micro story of the universe and all that happens when things are allowed to unfold in their own way. It holds at least two narratives — one suggesting the movement of human beings around the planet, city to city, continent to continent, to somehow land next to each other as if that were the plan all along — and the kind of beautiful partnership that can come of that. And another narrative that speaks of the physical world with its shifts of earth, air and water constantly moving natural features around. Glacial erratics in the form of two or three giant boulders might end up in a vast pine forest. Literal shifts can move parts of a beach by miles in a matter of months. We find 200-year-old pines in our northeastern forests with roots wrapped around boulders in an unbreakable embrace. Or, as in our poem, two pieces of driftwood find each other in the high desert. When deserts, mountains and water bodies and all that live within them are allowed to be tossed, rolled or heaved to the spot they are meant to be, a kind of order and beauty is born. This poem feels like a celebration of those natural rhythms and events found in the human and nonhuman worlds. It feels like an argument for letting the unbridled find its way, for the encouragement of the “impossible and possible,” as the speaker says, not by interference or excessive guidance, but by following a deeper knowing — one that lives inside us and inside anything natural or alive. This is a celebration of heart and of soul, and the well-being and right path that can come from listening to them. And so we, too, when left to follow our natural way, our inner design, or our soul’s code, might find our way to be where, and with whom, we are meant to be — to be and express what we came here for. It’s an old story, as old as the deserts and mountains, one worth following to the end. Susan Jefts is a poet and educator who lives in the Adirondacks and Ripton. She recently completed her first full-length book of poetry, Breathing Lessons, and runs workshops using poetry as a way to explore life transitions and directions, and our relationships with nature. She can be reached at sjefts7@gmail.com.
ReligionHampshire Review

How to read scripture

Recently I read a review of a book by one Bart Ehrman. Ehrman is a prominent New Testament scholar who used to consider himself a Christian, but now professes to be agnostic or atheist. His change of heart came about through his research coupled with the philosophical problems of evil...
Collegeville, PAursinus.edu

A Scholarly Look at Love and Solitude

In two upcoming books, Assistant Professor of Modern Languages Céline Brossillon analyzes the works of Guy de Maupassant, and explores different representations of love for and with the dead in Francophone literature. The Sad Bull: The Solitude of Maupassant’s Bachelor (Le Taureau triste: La Solitude du célibataire de Maupassant, in...
Religionicr.org

The Infinite Wisdom and Knowledge of God

“In whom are hid all the treasures of wisdom and knowledge.” (Colossians 2:3) One of the most amazing of the divine attributes is God’s omniscience. He not only understands all the complexities of relativistic science and higher mathematics, He ordained them in the first place! The same applies to every other discipline of study and activity.
Religionourcommunitynow.com

Holy Highball: Father Joseph Wolyniak Drops Truth and Other Types of Bombs

"Father Joseph Wolyniak, a rabbi, and a pastor walk into a bar ..." Rev'd Joseph Wolyniak serves at Christ Church Denver (2950 S University Blvd), where his ministry is focused on helping parishioners become followers of Jesus in their everyday lives. He is married to The Rev’d Liz Costello (St Gregory’s Littleton), and together, they are the ill-equipped and overtired parents of two rambunctious, wonderful kids. Joseph has written six award-winning books* (*n.b., unpublished picture books co-authored with his 5-year-old daughter) and is actively discerning whether to declare his eligibility for the NBA draft. In addition to quality time with his family, Joseph enjoys hiking, microbreweries, and listening to IDLES.
Sewanee, TNsewaneemessenger.com

Poet Vievee Francis: Defined by Generosity

During the week of Oct. 11, The Sewanee Review will give Vievee Francis the Aiken Taylor Award, a gift for a gift. Discussing Francis’ selection as the honoree, Sewanee Review poetry editor Eric Smith called her “a top poet” among poets, reverence flamed by “the spirit of generosity that feeds the work.”
Severn, MDstardem.com

Poet Amos is all about the 'Junk'

SEVERN — Poet Rolland “Moose” Amos of Severn has published several books of poetry, and has more in the works. His books contain poems of various lengths, some letters to editors on topical subjects, and some brief book reviews of books that he said he greatly enjoyed and thought merit some plugging. His books are listed on Amazon.com.
Religionmysoutex.com

Choose the church of Jesus’ choice Pt. 2

What is the church of Jesus’ choice? This is a very good question. Even the casual reader of the Scriptures cannot miss the fact that in the New Testament frequent mention is made of “the church.” But someone asks “Well, is the church that Jesus built on the Earth today?” To this question we would have to say YES! I am under the persuasion that we are to do our best to read and pay attention to the commands, the examples and the implications that are found in the New Testament. I emphasize the New Testament because it is the covenant which the followers of Christ are under (Matt. 26:26-28; Heb. 8:7-13, 9:1-18, 10:1-10), and it was only to the Israelites that the Old Covenant was given to (Ex. 20:1,2); though we can benefit from learning the Old Law (Rom. 15:4; 1 Cor. 10:11).
Religionrevivalandreformation.org

Believe His Prophets

You are invited to open a remarkable Book. This amazing Book, the Bible, was written by inspiration of God Himself through the Holy Spirit (see 2 Tim. 3:16 and 2 Pet. 1:21). Despite the enemy’s attempts to stamp out the Word of God down through the centuries, the Bible has survived and continues to change the lives of all who open its powerful pages.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
Kidsthelakewoodscoop.com

When She Discovered Why Her Kids Snuck To The Neighbors, She Began To Cry

[COMMUNICATED] Hinda Ley stood silently in her Jerusalem apartment. The sun beat down mercilessly on her through the small dusty window as she buried her head into her siddur like a child into its mother’s comforting shoulder. Please, Hashem. Help me make a chasunah for Raizel Sara. She’s always been...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Jeremy Clarkson saying ‘if you die, you die’ about the pandemic is a rally cry for anti-vaxxers

If there’s one voice we did not need weighing in on the pandemic, then by god it’s Jeremy Clarkson’s. The 61-year-old TV presenter, who’s been praised for his new Amazon Prime documentary series, Clarkson’s Farm, first swapped cars for cows and now appears to assume he’s an expert on Covid too, criticising “those communists at Sage” who urged against a full reopening after lockdown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy