As Veklury's sales slide, Gilead hopes for a quicker rebound from Biktarvy, other HIV drugs

By Kevin Dunleavy
FiercePharma
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic giveth, and the pandemic taketh away. Few companies can validate this sentiment like Gilead Sciences. One one hand, the emergence of SARS-CoV-02 helped bring Gilead an unexpected windfall as it happened upon a COVID-19 treatment with a repurposed Ebola drug remdesivir, now Veklury. On the other, the pandemic has stunted the sales of the company’s bread-and-butter therapies for HIV and hepatitis C.

www.fiercepharma.com

