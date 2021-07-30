As Veklury's sales slide, Gilead hopes for a quicker rebound from Biktarvy, other HIV drugs
The pandemic giveth, and the pandemic taketh away. Few companies can validate this sentiment like Gilead Sciences. One one hand, the emergence of SARS-CoV-02 helped bring Gilead an unexpected windfall as it happened upon a COVID-19 treatment with a repurposed Ebola drug remdesivir, now Veklury. On the other, the pandemic has stunted the sales of the company’s bread-and-butter therapies for HIV and hepatitis C.www.fiercepharma.com
