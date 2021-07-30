As Veklury's sales slide, Gilead hopes for a quicker rebound from Biktarvy, other HIV drugs

In the pandemic's second year, Pfizer and Moderna's mRNA vaccines largely reign supreme. In new European purchase agreements, the companies are charging more for their doses. Pfizer and Moderna have both raised the price of their mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in Europe, The Financial Times first reported. Pfizer’s shot will cost €19.50 ($23.15) per dose under a new supply deal, while Moderna will charge $25.50 per dose in its own agreement, according to documents seen by the newspaper.