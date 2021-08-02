SPCA of Erie County to mark 'Cat' Days of Summer

If you've been thinking of adding a feline to your family, the next two weeks might just be the purr-fect time.

Starting Monday August 2 through August 15 the SPCA of Erie County will be holding half-priced adoptions for cats one year old and older.

The offer is valid at the shelter, located at 300 Harlem Rd. in West Seneca, as well as at all offsite adoption locations.

Appointments are needed for Saturday adoptions at the Harlem Rd. location. To make an appointment, call 716-875-7360 x 207.

Click here to see adoptable cats.