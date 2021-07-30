Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

10 New Albums to Stream Today

By Scott Russell & Paste Staff
Paste Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly’s final New Music Friday just might be its biggest and brightest, with an array of appointment-listening-level releases vying for our collective eardrums. At the tippy-top of Paste Music’s minds are the latest albums from TORRES, Yola, Son Volt and Durand Jones & The Indications, but new records from Billie Eilish and Isaiah Rashad aren’t to be missed, either, and nor is Prince’s posthumous Welcome 2 America, a previously unreleased record that resonates all the more over a decade after it was shelved. Don’t just take our word for it—hear all of today’s top-priority releases for yourself below.

www.pastemagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Rashad
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Laura Marling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Dallas#Art#Paste Music#Goldwing#Private Space#Taahliah#House#Dawg Entertainment#Mafia#Project Pat#Animal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Musicmetalinjection

And The Bassist on The New MUTOID MAN Album Is…

Mutoid Man is currently in the studio working on a new album, and with a mystery bassist replacing now-ex-bassist Nicholas Cageao. While Mutoid Man has been keeping who they've been working with under wraps, their label Sargent House may have given it away. In a photo posted to Sargent House's...
Musicmetalinjection

CAVE IN To Release A New Album In 2022

Cave In has announced they've signed to Relapse Records and will release a new record in 2022. The album will be their first since Final Transmission in 2019, and unfortunately their first since the passing of bassist Caleb Scofield in 2018. In addition, a pretty substantial chunk of Cave In's...
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

’80s melodic hardcore vets Freewill prep first new album in 30+ years (stream “Past Tense”)

Freewill were a short-lived Orange County band who formed in 1987 and took influence from melodic hardcore bands like Dag Nasty, Embrace, Descendents, and 7Seconds. They recorded an album in 1988, but their label dissolved before it could come out, and then the band changed their name to Stonetelling and parted ways with bassist Mike Hartsfield, who went on to form the band Outspoken and launch the record label New Age Records. They reunited in 2016 to perform at the big tribute show to Sense Field's Jon Bunch, whose band Reason To Believe was on the bill at Freewill's first-ever show (alongside Agnostic Front and The Offspring), and that same year they finally gave their shelved debut album Sun Return a long-awaited release on New Age Records. Their 1988 demo was also released as a self-titled 7" that year on Mankind Records.
MusicTexarkana Gazette

Carlile announces new album

It feels like Brandi Carlile hasn't stepped out of the spotlight since her career-altering "By the Way, I Forgive You" album dropped back in early 2018. We're not complaining, but it's hard to believe that was already three-plus years ago. Nevertheless, following a whirlwind period in which Carlile kept busy...
MusicComplex

Stream Chiiild’s Debut Album ‘Hope for Sale’

Just over a month after making his U.S. late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Montreal-born artist Chiiild returns with the release of his album Hope for Sale. The 11-track project features the previously released songs “Sleepwalking,” “Awake,” and “Eventually,” as well as guest appearances from Mahalia and Jensen McRae. In a statement released alongside the LP, Chiiild described the album as a representation of his journey throughout the last year: “Aiming to cover the whole human experience, I dive into my outlook on life, love, and social justice.”
Musicgratefulweb.com

Brandi Carlile’s new album "In These Silent Days" out October 1, first single “Right On Time” out today

In These Silent Days, the highly anticipated new studio album from six-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, producer and New York Times Best Selling author Brandi Carlile, will be released October 1 on Low Country Sound/Elektra Records (pre-order/pre-save). Ahead of the release, the album’s first single, “Right On Time,” featuring a music video directed by Courteney Cox, is premiering today. Watch/share HERE.
MusicStereogum

Stream London Rapper Dave’s Ambitious New Album We’re All Alone In This Together

Two years ago, the South London rapper Dave announced himself with his ambitious debut album Psychodrama. On that album, Dave switched back and forth between hard UK road rap and soft, piano-driven introspection. He could growl with authority, but he seemed more interested in getting introspective and vulnerable. The album made Dave a star in the UK. It topped the British charts and won the Mercury Prize, and Dave gave a memorable performance at last year’s BRIT Awards. Today, after releasing the interstitial singles “Titanium” and “Mercury,” Dave has followed up Psychodrama with his sophomore album We’re All Alone In This Together.
Musicmetalinjection

Serj Tankian Streams Four Orchestral Songs Off Cinematique Series Albums

The ever-prolific Serj Tankian is back with two new albums from his upcoming Cinematique series. The albums are Illuminate, which focuses more on classical compositions, and Violent Violins, which takes a more modern approach to things. Tankian is now streaming "Entitled" and "Film Piano" from the Illuminate record, and "Rasputin" and "Cyber Criminal" from the Violent Violins record.
Music1063radiolafayette.com

The Killers Tease New Album

The Killers took to social media to tease their upcoming album “Pressure Machine” which was influenced by singer Brandon Flowers’ hometown Nephi, Utah. The one minute clip features narrators discussing drug addition and a higher power while driving through a rural area. “Pressure Machine” is the Killers 7th studio album....
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Ora the Molecule – Stream the Debut Album

Norway’s Ora the Molecule (aka Nora Schjelderup) has released her debut album, Human Safari, today via Mute. Now that the album is out you can stream the whole thing below. In February, Schjelderup shared the song “Creator” upon the album’s announcement, and it was featured on our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its next single, “Die to Be a Butterfly,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another single from it, “The Ball,” via a video that features lots of slow motion shots of her riding a horse (sometimes in reverse), as well as of her with a dog on a beach. “The Ball” once again landed Ora the Molecule on the Songs of the Week list. The album also features previous single “Sugar.”
MusicMetalSucks

New Anthrax Album Coming in 2022

Having successfully commemorated their fortieth anniversary, what’s next on the docket for Anthrax? Why, new music, of course!. In a new interview with Metal Pilgrim, bassist/dude totally unafraid of accidentally swallowing a bug Frankie Bello reveals that the band will release a follow-up to 2016’s For All Kings sometime next year. He also implies that the band’s next offering probably would have come together sooner if not for the pandemic:
MusicStereogum

Stream Isaiah Rashad’s Long-Awaited New Album The House Is Burning

Five years ago, the Chattanooga rapper Isaiah Rashad released his album The Sun’s Tirade. In rap, five years is an eternity, and Rashad has been off the radar for most of that time. After a long disappearance, though, Rashad has now returned with his follow-up. Rashad’s label TDE has given a grand rollout to his new album The House Is Burning, and that album is now here.
Musictheobelisk.net

Review & Full Album Stream: Acid Magus, Wyrd Syster

Acid Magus release Wyrd Syster July 30 on Mongrel Records. Hardly a year after unveiling their first single and thereby exposing the lizard people of their native Pretoria, South Africa, heavy psychedelic four-piece Acid Magus bring forth Wyrd Syster as their debut full-length through countryman imprint Mongrel Records. It is duly tripped out, putting modern psych and garage-style heavy in a nebular swirl and sculpting the results into songs of varying length and intent, sometimes headed ‘out there’ in a fashion that reminds of Black Rainbows — looking at you, “Conscientious Pugilist” and “She is the Night” — and offering more weighted blowout heavy ethereality in its closing pair “Evil” and “Red Dawn,” the latter of which answers the shouts of “Rituals” earlier on as though to confirm that, no, their arising from all that wash of fuzz was not a dream, but a reality altered by the molten churn bent to the band’s will. Garage doom is a factor — Witch, Uncle Acid‘s melodious threat, etc. — but so is grunge, and there’s depth of mix to account for all of it as made earthbound by guitarist Keenan Kinnear, bassist Jarryd Wood, drummer Roelof van Tonder and vocalist Christiaan Van Renen. One way or the other, Wyrd Syster is the stuff of run-on sentences and mixed metaphor, clearly.
Musicmetalinjection

CARNIFEX Announces New Album Graveside Confessions, Streams Title Track

After a handful of standalone singles, Carnifex has finally announced their new album Graveside Confessions. The band is now streaming the title track alongside a brand new music video. It's worth noting that Graveside Confessions will feature both previous singles "Pray For Peace" and "Seven Souls". Graveside Confessions is out...
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Stream: Billie Eilish’s New Album ‘Happier Than Ever’

All eyes are on Billie Eilish…and rightfully so. The 19-year-old blazed onto the scene with her debut album, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,’ and nabbed hit-after-hit and award-after-award all through 2020. And while the buzz for her sophomore era hasn’t exactly mirrored the gargantuan success of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy