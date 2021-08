Going back and replaying one of your favourite games can be just as good as playing the latest 100-hour AAA release. There’s a certain comfort to sitting down with something that you’ve already beaten and fallen in love with. Even though you already know every plot twist and gameplay intricacy, there’s still loads on offer. Brand-new titles can be expensive, so maybe you have no other choice to go back to a game that you’ve played before. Nevertheless, this doesn’t mean you won’t have fun. From learning new playstyles to discovering hidden details, here are the reasons why it’s great to go back for that second playthrough and beyond.