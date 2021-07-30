Cancel
Transportation Stocks Mired In Weakness… But For How Long?

By Andrew Nyquist
seeitmarket.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll is not well in the land transportation stocks. Summer is here and the major stock market indices are trading near or at all-time highs…. And the Transportation Sector ETF (IYT) is in a 3 month down-trend and grinding lower. Today we look at a “weekly” and “daily” chart to...

Robinhood Stock Roars Back, But Weak IPO Launch Is Historically A Bad Sign

The historically bad market debut of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) last week must seem like a distant memory for investors on Tuesday, with the stock gaining 24.2% in the regular trading session. For now, all is forgiven for Robinhood investors, but the initial market skepticism of Robinhood last week has...
The 3 Smart Stocks to Buy and Watch for the Second Half of 2021

The benchmark indexes appear to be ending their first trading session of August in the green. However, given surging market volatility and the imminent threat of a rolling correction, investing in shares of industry leaders Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), which have a stable performance history, could be a smart decision. Read on.The U.S. stock market has opened the first trading session of August in the green. Investors have lately been shrugging off concerns regarding the economic repercussions of the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. This is because the U.S. officially fully recovered from the pandemic in the second quarter with 6.5% GDP growth. Moreover, a recently approved bipartisan infrastructure bill proposal and the Fed’s unabated loose monetary policy are expected to keep the market bullish, offsetting concerns related to the resurgence of COVID-19.
U.S. Stocks Close Firmly Positive After Seeing Early Volatility

(RTTNews) - After seeing significant volatility early in the session, stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Tuesday. With the upward move on the day, the S&P 500 ended the session at a new record closing high. The major averages saw further upside going into...
Find Cheap Stocks Under $10 to Buy in August

Wall Street mostly shrugged off blowout tech earnings last week. The reasons behind the tepid response to Apple and countless others centered around talk of ‘peak earnings’ and deceleration. Another explanation is simply that the market wasn’t ready to surge higher just yet, after it hit new highs heading into the heart of Q2 earnings season, which included a quick recovery from a mid-July pullback.
Market Outlook Turns Cloudy As Stocks Grind Sideways

Stock market futures are currently pointing slightly lower for Wednesday morning trade as the choppy price environment continues… Today’s action follows Tuesday’s day of gains on news that U.S. Factory orders exceeded expectations. The S&P 500 Index and Dow Jones Industrial Average both closed higher by +0.8%. The S&P 500...
Stocks slip as investors weigh corporate earnings, jobs data

Stocks fell on Wall Street Wednesday as investors weighed another batch of corporate earnings and economic data that could shed more light on how the economic recovery is going. The S&P 500 index fell 0.3% as of 1:08 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 281 points, or 0.8%,...
ETF Asset Report of July

The month of July was moderately upbeat for the S&P 500. The month marked the sixth straight monthly gains. While delta variant of COVID-19 subdued the market momentum occasionally, upbeat earnings helped investors to keep hope on the recovery. In this scenario, we highlight ETF asset flows for the month of July (per etf.com)
How to Properly Manage Risk in a Choppy Stock Market

For the past week, the major stock market indices have been very choppy. Without clear direction in the stock indices, volatility has increased making price swings faster and thus tougher to time. However, times like this prove how important risk management is. And, if done correctly, it can help preserve...
Strategist on meme stocks: 'Look at the long term'

Robinhood's stock surged and halted trading leading many to think it's the newest meme stock. Omar Aguilar, Chief Investment Officer at Charles Schwab, explains what to keep in mind when investing in meme stocks.
This Low-Risk Stock Is a Long-Term Winner

Low risk on Wall Street is often considered boring. That's a mistake, because exciting stocks often flare out. This boring, low-risk stock has proven for more than a quarter of a century just how big a winner it really is. On Wall Street, it's the hare that tends to get...
July Market Wrap: A Win For Stocks But Also Rising Unease

July was a good month for stocks—but the good news was nuanced. At the top of the list, the S&P 500 finished July up 2.28%, its sixth monthly gain in a row. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.25%, its fifth monthly gain in the seven months of 2021, and the NASDAQ Composite rose 1.16%, its sixth gain in seven months since the tech-heavy index fell 1.5% in May.
Virus woes, slowing economic growth weigh on Wall Street

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes gave up early gains on Monday as worries about the Delta variant of the coronavirus and a slowing U.S. economy overshadowed optimism around more fiscal stimulus and a strong second-quarter earnings season. Data earlier in the day showed that although U.S. manufacturing grew in...
US STOCKS-Stimulus hopes lift Wall St futures ahead of manufacturing PMIs

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as a $1 trillion infrastructure bill unveiled by U.S. Senators raised hopes of more fiscal stimulus, while investors turned to manufacturing activity data to gauge the pace of a domestic economic rebound.

