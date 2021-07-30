Cancel
Why are people choosing to move out of California?

By MARIE EDINGER
WTGS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRESNO, Calif. (KMPH) — KMPH News has been reporting on the record numbers of people leaving California. At Courtesy Moving and Storage in Fresno, their warehouse is lined with vaults of people holding their things in storage while they head out of the state. Soon, one of those vaults will...

fox28media.com

California Statedesertnews.com

California Arrearage Payment Program Notice 2021-02

The Department of Community Services and Development (CSD) has released general information and guidance regarding the implementation of the newly established California Arrearage Payment Program (CAPP) and the release of the CAPP Utility Survey. The newly established California Arrearage Payment Program will offer financial assistance for California energy utility customers...
Educationbizjournals

People on the Move

EDUCATION: Oklahoma State University, B.S. Construction Management Technology. Kelly came to White Construction Company (WCC) with nineteen years of construction management experience. His experience features technical specialty projects in aviation and high-tech industries. Kelly is an expert at utilizing Building Information Modeling data to monitor design, construction, and installation to increase precision in preconstruction and construction processes. His skill suite is the perfect match for WCC’s commitment to excellence. Every Detail. Every Project. Every Time.
Grocery & Supermaketgoodmorningamerica.com

No mask, no service! Costco, Walmart, Sam's Club... require all customers to wear masks

Grocery stores around the country are once again updating their policies on facial coverings. Many large retailers around the U.S. first implemented mask mandates in 2020 throughout the spring and summer with the spread of COVID-19, but once vaccinations increased policies changed allowing many vaccinated Americans to shop in person without a mask. Now with the transmission of the delta variant, retailers have adjusted those requirements regardless of vaccine status.
PoliticsCNET

4th stimulus update: $2,000 payment petition, $1,000 for teachers, $600 for Californians

While there may be public support for a fourth stimulus check with a petition calling for $2,000 extra per month, Washington lawmakers are keeping talk of another round of payments on the back burner this summer. Has Congress moved its attention elsewhere from pandemic aid relief? It's certainly not included in any of President Joe Biden's recent proposals. Signs of an economic rebound and the COVID-19 vaccine rollout could be factors, though it's still debatable how the recovery will play out.
RelationshipsEntrepreneur

She Made Personalized Cards for Her Husband in Prison. Then She Realized Thousands of Prison Wives Would Buy Them.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Danielle Macias never set out to be a stationery designer. Back in 2014, when she started her business, she was working full-time as a medical diagnostic scheduler and supporting her husband José through his 25-year prison sentence. They met as teenagers and married while José was incarcerated in Kern Valley State Prison, in California. Between visits, she wrote him love letters, decorating the envelopes and sheets of paper with simple designs. “I’m a horrible artist,” Danielle, 34, says. Still, a friend with whom she carpooled to the prison caught a glimpse of an envelope Danielle had prepared for José, 35. It was adorned with a cartoon image of a mailbox and the phrase “love letter” in a striking script. She asked Danielle where she had gotten this prison-specific piece of stationery, and Danielle told her she’d made it. She asked Danielle to make something similar for her, and True Blue Stationery was born.
The Hill

DeSantis knocks reporter for question about kids in ICU

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday knocked a reporter who asked a question regarding if mask mandates would have helped seven kids who are in the ICU for the coronavirus. A reporter asked about seven children who are at the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and if masks could have...
Celebritieskiss951.com

Chris Evans Responds To Lizzo’s ‘Bundle Of Joy’ Pregnancy Rumor

In the latest development of Chris Evans and Lizzo’s pregnancy saga, the Avenger is apparently pretty ecstatic about news of their “little bundle of joy,” and Lizzo made a TikTok update about his response. Yesterday (August 1), Lizzo posted a follow-up video captioned, “OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP!...
Florida StateHuffingtonPost

As Coronavirus Rages In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis Melts Down Over Ice Cream

As Florida battles a surge in coronavirus cases and a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is getting caught up in a food fight. On Tuesday, DeSantis added British brand conglomerate Unilever to the state’s list of “scrutinized companies” because one of its divisions, Ben & Jerry’s, announced last month that it would stop ice cream sales in Israeli-occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem. The move could ultimately prohibit Florida from having investments in Unilever or any contracts with the company and its subsidiaries if it doesn’t reverse course in 90 days.
ScienceNewsweek

A Doomsday COVID Variant Worse Than Delta and Lambda May Be Coming, Scientists Say

Scientists keep underestimating the coronavirus. In the beginning of the pandemic, they said mutated versions of the virus wouldn't be much of a problem—until the more-infectious Alpha caused a spike in cases last fall. Then Beta made young people sicker and Gamma reinfected those who'd already recovered from COVID-19. Still, by March, as the winter surge in the U.S. receded, some epidemiologists were cautiously optimistic that the rapid vaccine rollout would soon tame the variants and cause the pandemic to wind down.
Florida StateMSNBC

As Florida's COVID conditions worsen, DeSantis finds new scapegoat

President Joe Biden delivered remarks yesterday on the effort to combat the pandemic, and noted that Florida and Texas alone account for one third of the nation's new COVID-19 cases. Though he didn't name names, the president added, "I say to these governors, 'Please, help.' But if you aren't going...
Outsider.com

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Declares the ‘Two Types of Riders’

The 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is right around the corner. This Friday, bikers and motorcycle enthusiasts alike from all over the world will converge on the small South Dakota town. The population of Sturgis will ballon from just under 7,000 people to a whopping 500,000+. It is, without a doubt, the biggest party of the year.
NBC News

Prince Harry and Megan could face a ludicrous legal battle over access to their children

When news broke that Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, planned to petition California courts for access to his grandchildren, 2-month-old Lilibet and 2-year-old Archie, I immediately thought of the online recovery group for adult children of dysfunctional families that I’ve participated in for nearly a decade. At least once a week, a participant seeks advice about how to handle a legal petition from a toxic grandparent trying to gain access to their minor children.
Best Life

This One Type of Mask Won't Protect You From the Delta Variant, Expert Says

After a couple of fleeting weeks where life finally felt like it was drifting back towards normal, the pandemic has come roaring back thanks to the spread of the Delta variant. Now, local health officials in many areas around the U.S. are reviving mask recommendations for anyone who's indoors while in public, including those who are vaccinated. But when it comes to choosing a face covering, one expert warns that there's at least one type of mask that won't protect you from the Delta variant.
The Charleston Press

The time when unvaccinated will be denied service everywhere is getting closer as major supermarket chains update their mask policy and the worst is yet to come

The Delta variant of the Covid-19 spreads like crazy across the country and the increasing number of cases in the last couple of weeks puts under heavy pressure both hospitals and hospital workers. Fully vaccinated people were 99% safe from the virus up until lately, but those times are history since the high transmittable Delta variant also infects those who have received two doses of the vaccines and even sends them to hospital.

