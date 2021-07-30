ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Kiwanis Club To Hold BBQ Dinner Friday

By Kyle Smith
ottumwaradio.com
 2021-07-30

Cover picture for the articleA local organization will be holding their annual BBQ dinner on Friday. The Ottumwa Hy-Noon Kiwanis Club will hold their annual Pork BBQ Dinner at Central Park from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 30th...

ottumwaradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The State Journal

RockyTHON to hold pancake dinner Nov. 9

MACOMB, IL — Let the Western Illinois University RockyTHON (Dance Marathon) do the cooking Tuesday, Nov. 9. From 4-8 p.m. on Nov. 9, RockyTHON students will host its annual pancake dinner at the Macomb American Legion, 221 E. Washington St., as part of the organization's year-round effort to raise money for Children's Miracle Network hospitals, St. Louis Children's Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon. The year-long event culminates March 26, 2022, with the 12-hour Dance Marathon, which honors the 12-hour shifts of doctors and nurses, as well as children who are unable to stand.
MACOMB, IL
impact601.com

Kiwanis Club of Laurel set to host Pancake Day in December

The Kiwanis Club of Laurel is excited to announce that Kiwanis Pancake Day 2021 will be held Saturday, December 4th, in Laurel. Patrons will enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage along with coffee, white and chocolate milk, and Coca Cola products from 7:00am until 1:00pm at the YWCO located at 428 West Oak Street and First Baptist Church located at 607 West 5th Street.
LAUREL, MS
enquirerjournal.com

Unionville holds annual BBQ that dates back to 1940s

UNIONVILLE — Unionville Elementary School held its 72nd annual barbecue on Friday (Nov. 5). Parallel lines of cars entered the campus from Unionville-Indian Trail Road. Then they snaked around the building to the gym, where they picked up boxes of Boston butts and/or Brunswick Stew. For the second straight year,...
UNIONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Park#Food Drink#The Kiwanis Pork Bbq#The Children S Library#Jbs#Keurig Dr#Warehouse Bbq#Hotel Ottumwa#City Ice
yourokmulgee.com

Morris Booster Club to Hold Spaghetti Dinner

The Morris Booster Club is holding a fundraiser event at the Okmulgee Elks Lodge. The event will be held this coming Monday, Nov. 15, from 6-8 p.m. at the Okmulgee Elks Lodge. Funds will be used to support the athletic departments at Morris School. Tickets are $10 (adults) and $5 for children under 12. There will be spaghetti, bread, salad and dessert. Pictured from left are Morris Booster Club…
MORRIS, OK
KFVS12

Herrin to hold annual community Thanksgiving dinner with modifications

The Campus of SIU gathered together to mourn the loss of Jacob Jurinek. In Kennett, Mo. ten individuals graduated from the workforce development program on Monday, Nov. 8. The bellringing campaign will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, by the Salvation Army. Poplar Bluff phone lines down. Updated: Nov. 8,...
KENNETT, MO
Indiana Gazette

Indiana Lions' Club to hold final takeout dinner for 2021

The Indiana Lions Club will hold its final fundraising activity for 2021. The club will hold its roast beef or ham takeout dinner from 3 to 6 p.m. (or until sold out) on Saturday at the Lions Health Camp. The price of the meal is $12. Due to the Thanksgiving Holiday being so close, the menu has changed, offering a choice of ham or roast beef. Side dishes include whipped potatoes or candied yams, vegetable, tossed salad, bread, gravy and dessert. Due to the rise in food costs, the price of the dinner has increased to $12.
INDIANA, PA
kusi.com

Dinner is Covered: Boy Scout Troop 959 holds Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Still undecided on dinner for Saturday night? We’ve got just the thing for you. Boy Scout Troop 959, a troop in La Mesa, will hold its spaghetti dinner fundraiser Saturday evening. Bill Hopwood, Scoutmaster BSA Troop 959, joined KUSI”s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Vicksburg Post

Church of the Holy Trinity holding traditional turkey dinner

Turkey with the trimmings will be on the menu Thursday when the Church of the Holy Trinity holds its annual turkey dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. “It will be takeout only,” said dinner chairman Logan Peay. “We’re asking people to turn on to South Street from Monroe Street and you’ll just pull up along the side (of the church). Someone will ask for your name and your tickets and how many meals you’ve got, and then you pull up and they’ll hand them to you. People can start picking up dinners at 10:30.”
RELIGION
kmrskkok.com

Hancock First Responders Dinner to be Held Friday

The Hancock First Responders Annual Dinner will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Hancock Community Center. The menu includes pork loin served by Wurstmacher’s, cheesy potatoes, carrots, lettuce salad with a brownie sundae for dessert, beverage included. Proceeds will go towards continued training and equipment for the Hancock First Responders. Nathan Roy is with the Hancock First Responders and told KMRS that becoming a first responder is a great way to serve your community.
HANCOCK, MN
midfloridanewspapers.com

LP Woman's Club holds chicken dinner fundraiser

LAKE PLACID — The GFWC Lake Placid Woman’s Club held a chicken dinner fundraiser on Oct. 27, which consisted of barbecue half chicken, green beans, slaw and a roll. With some help from Frank Hartzell and the gang at Hartzell’s, the Woman’s Club made-up 333 delicious dinners, with the proceeds going towards local community service projects and student scholarships.
CHARITIES
pdjnews.com

Morrison Booster Club to host dinner and auction

The 2021 Morrison Livestock Booster Club will be hosting a free dinner and auction on Saturday, Nov. 6. The dinner will begin at 6 p.m. and the auction will kick off at 7 p.m. This event will be open to the public.
CHARITIES
OCRegister

These restaurants offer Thanksgiving dinner for takeout in 2021

Experts are predicting that if you’re planning to make your own Thanksgiving dinner this holiday season, you could face turkey shortages. But there is no shortage of restaurants offering traditional Thanksgiving meals for takeout. Several chains are taking orders for turkey dinners. Most are heat-and-serve feasts to be served family-style,...
RESTAURANTS
KBTX.com

Brazos County A&M Club hosting 2021 Beats & BBQ Bash

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking for Saturday plans, look no further. The Brazos County A&M Club is hosting the 2021 Beats and BBQ Bash at Savage Brew Lab located at 800 South Bryan Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to Texas A&M...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
binghamtonhomepage.com

Kiwanis Club of Owego is full of holiday spirit

[Owego, NY November 11, 2021] – The Kiwanis Club of Owego has several activities planned to share the holiday spirit with the community. As in past years, the club will be sponsoring a family through the Tioga County Rural Ministry. Gifts are donated by members and the club provides a...
OWEGO, NY
citysuntimes.com

CCUSD Recognizes Support of Kiwanis Club at Banner Presentation

The Kiwanis Club of Carefree team met Thursday, Oct. 14, with key members of the Cave Creek Unified School District (CCUSD) to formally present the district with 10 large banners that will hang in each of the CCUSD schools. These banners represent and showcase the cooperative effort and support from the Carefree Kiwanis for the schools. Each year, the Club donates tens of thousands of dollars to support a multitude of programs for the CCUSD students.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
Lima News

Kiwanis Club to host Family Day

LIMA — Kiwanis Club of Lima will host Family Day at 11:45 on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Milano Cafe, 2383 Elida Road. The guests will be Craig Smith, governor of Ohio District of Kiwanis International, and representatives of the Lima Kiwanis Family of Clubs. The purpose of the Service Leadership...
LIMA, OH
Brunswick News

Kiwanis Club hosts 4H visitors

The Kiwanis Club of Brunswick recently welcomed Donna Stewart and Beth Walker from Glynn County Cooperative Extension. Pictured are Shaw McVeigh, programs chairperson, from left; Walker, Stewart, and Cate Gooch-Coolidge, Kiwanis president.
BRUNSWICK, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy