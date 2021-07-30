Kiwanis Club To Hold BBQ Dinner Friday

MACOMB, IL — Let the Western Illinois University RockyTHON (Dance Marathon) do the cooking Tuesday, Nov. 9. From 4-8 p.m. on Nov. 9, RockyTHON students will host its annual pancake dinner at the Macomb American Legion, 221 E. Washington St., as part of the organization's year-round effort to raise money for Children's Miracle Network hospitals, St. Louis Children's Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon. The year-long event culminates March 26, 2022, with the 12-hour Dance Marathon, which honors the 12-hour shifts of doctors and nurses, as well as children who are unable to stand.
