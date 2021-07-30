Kiwanis Club To Hold BBQ Dinner Friday

Turkey with the trimmings will be on the menu Thursday when the Church of the Holy Trinity holds its annual turkey dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. “It will be takeout only,” said dinner chairman Logan Peay. “We’re asking people to turn on to South Street from Monroe Street and you’ll just pull up along the side (of the church). Someone will ask for your name and your tickets and how many meals you’ve got, and then you pull up and they’ll hand them to you. People can start picking up dinners at 10:30.”

RELIGION ・ 4 DAYS AGO