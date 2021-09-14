CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GATX Corp. (GATX) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend; 2.2% Yield

 9 days ago

GATX Corp. (NYSE: GATX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, or $2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 15, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of September 14, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 2.2 percent. For...

