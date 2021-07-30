Team USA vs. Israel Live stream: Olympic Baseball Schedule, Preview, Rosters, How to watch

Softball is back in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo and Team USA is taking the field on the first day of action. With the Opening Ceremony not for a few days, the United States Olympic softball team is already in action as softball gets an early start at the Summer Olympics. This marks the first time that softball has been a part of the Olympics since 2008 and features a Team USA squad that’s a strong candidate to take home the gold. But first, it’s group stage play, where the U.S. will play five games to see if they can make it to the gold medal match. While the game will air Tuesday night for American viewers, it will actually take place Wednesday in Japan as the time difference results in some odd TV schedule results.