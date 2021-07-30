Anniversary: Scott and Fran Gilbert, 50 years
Scott and Fran Gilbert will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends on Aug. 7 in Prairie du Chien. The couple were married July 19, 1971. Scott retired from a career as a corn breeder for Novartis Seed Company. Fran was a homemaker. Their family includes Lisa Mades and Dennis Kottke of Footville and Zach and Sandie Gilbert of Janesville. They also have three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
