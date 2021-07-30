Broadway Shows Will Require Performers, Theater Staff, And Audience Members To Be Vaccinated
Producers of Broadway shows are adjusting their reopening plans to now require that all audience members—as well as anyone working at the theaters—must be vaccinated. This decision comes as city and state governments, as well as the federal government, will require that employees be vaccinated (or be tested for COVID weekly), and more businesses formalize their own vaccine mandates.gothamist.com
Comments / 2