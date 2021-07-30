Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Broadway Shows Will Require Performers, Theater Staff, And Audience Members To Be Vaccinated

By Jen Chung
Gothamist.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducers of Broadway shows are adjusting their reopening plans to now require that all audience members—as well as anyone working at the theaters—must be vaccinated. This decision comes as city and state governments, as well as the federal government, will require that employees be vaccinated (or be tested for COVID weekly), and more businesses formalize their own vaccine mandates.

gothamist.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Meyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theaters#Broadway Theatres#Theater Staff#Covid#The Broadway League#Americans#The New York Times#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Simone Biles wins bronze in balance beam after withdrawing from other Tokyo Olympics events

Simone Biles has won bronze in the women's balance beam final after pulling out of other events at the Tokyo Olympics, citing mental health issues. The star gymnast received a score of 14.000 in her return to competition, placing her behind Chinese gymnasts Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing. It was the seventh Olympic medal for Biles, tying her with Shannon Miller for the most ever for an American gymnast.
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Beirut marks year since port blast with demands for justice

BEIRUT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Thousands of Lebanese gathered near the port of Beirut on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of a catastrophic explosion that devastated the city, demanding justice for the victims. One year since the disaster, caused by a huge quantity of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely at...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge temporarily blocks Texas order targeting suspected migrants

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Texas governor's executive order that directed state law enforcement to target suspected migrants, ruling that it will likely fail against a legal challenge from the Biden administration. District Judge Kathleen Cardone issued a brief two-page decision forbidding Texas officials from carrying out...
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 15,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.

Comments / 2

Community Policy