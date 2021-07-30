An Important Message About Mental Health: Pulling a Simone Biles
This past year and a half has felt like a time suck, watching the Olympics, every Tokyo 2020 pops up I'm reminded what a lost year Covid-19 has turned into. We've been going through tons of emotions, a rollercoaster ride for everyone, everywhere and it's ok to admit it. It's healthy. Getting a chance to watch the best of the best athletes across the World compete has been a nice reminder of just how strong we really are and also how important taking care of our mental health is.keyw.com
