Outer Banks

Airing on the Syfy cable channel in the United States, SurrealEstate is a Canadian paranormal drama series that stars Tim Rozon, Sarah Levy, Adam Korson, Maurice Dean Wint, Savannah Basley, and Tennille Read. The story follows an elite team of specialists at The Roman Agency who handle the cases no one else can — haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating, and “fixing” the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure (and closings) even as they struggle with demons of their own. Nick Roman (Rozon) is the owner and has gained a whispered reputation as someone who could sell the haunted houses that nobody else could. Susan Ireland (Levy) is an enormously successful realtor who doesn’t believe in ghosts or hauntings. Father Phil Orley (Korson) is the agency’s research specialist while August Ripley (Wint) specializes in technology, and Zooey L’Enfant (Basley) serves as the agency’s office manager. Meanwhile, Megan Donovan (Read) is a medical student who just inherited a house from her grandfather.