To go down the same road as the Alabama's, Clemson's, etc. We conceded the goal of winning at a high level in football long ago and the disparity between the great and mediocre programs will grow even wider now that NIL is a reality. What difference does it make if we figure out a way to pay some of our athletes $$$? Whatever they get paid, it will pale in comparison comparison to the programs committed to playing football at a high level.