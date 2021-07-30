Video: Deniro Farrar Ft. Trinidad James “No Gel”
Nappy but with some good content. Deniro Farrar is happy to be nappy in the jubilant visual to his collaboration with Trinidad James. From a barbershop to the local eatery, the two flex their hairfree and carefree raps throughout the jubilant shoot. Farrar lets his braids sway while cruising in jeep with a load of eye-candy and is serving drinks at the bar with James who drips with swag at the beauty parlor full of women. No gel, no problem.rapradar.com
