Video: Deniro Farrar Ft. Trinidad James “No Gel”

By Paul “Big Homie” Duong
rapradar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNappy but with some good content. Deniro Farrar is happy to be nappy in the jubilant visual to his collaboration with Trinidad James. From a barbershop to the local eatery, the two flex their hairfree and carefree raps throughout the jubilant shoot. Farrar lets his braids sway while cruising in jeep with a load of eye-candy and is serving drinks at the bar with James who drips with swag at the beauty parlor full of women. No gel, no problem.

