Video: Deniro Farrar Ft. Trinidad James “No Gel”

When we see the name Hayden James on our new music Fridays there is no shortage of excitement, especially when it means that his new groovy collab with fellow Australian electronic duo Crooked Colours is at the top of that list. Titled “Rather Be With You” this single is an alliance you should all be grateful for. Whether it's James’ own unique synth risers and hi hats or the raspy vocals of Crooked Colours’ own Phil Slabber that you look forward to, this song has no shortage of talent.