A week into the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and it's obvious swimmer Caeleb Dressel has made a splash. So far, he's nabbed a gold medal in the men's 4x100 meter freestyle relay and has secured his spot in the upcoming 100 meter freestyle final. Not to mention, fans everywhere are swooning over the 6-foot-3, tattooed athlete. With the victory and attention, many are hailing him as the next Michael Phelps. Except, the 24-year-old—dubbed the fastest swimmer in the world—thinks that comparison, er, sinks.