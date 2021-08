Improve your next game night by playing KOMBIO, the all-in-one card game. This fun card game is unlike others as it combines aspects of different games, so you get to use memory, speed, and strategy. Choose to play one-on-one with a friend or in a group with up to six players. And, don’t worry, it’s easy to learn and easy to teach, so you can get playing right away. This portable game includes 70 cards that work out your mind in fun ways. It’s the deck you’ll want to take on your next camping trip or vacation to play with family and travel buddies. Bringing people together, this card game is designed for all ages. Finally, it’s quick to play, so you can enjoy round after round.