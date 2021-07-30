Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 7/29/21

Boeheim’s Army General manager, Kevin Belbey made a controversial decision this summer. The former SU basketball manager decided to have four non-SU players play for Boeheim’s Army. The team of course is named after legendary Syracuse basketball coach, Jim Boeheim, and in a perfect world is supposed to be derived of entirely Syracuse alumni. Now, non-SU players have played for the team prior to this season, but not as many as this year’s four. Before this summer, the team had always been entirely Syracuse aside from 1-2 players such as last year’s late addition, Will Rayman. That wasn’t getting the job done, however.