Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 7/29/21

KFVS12
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 7/30. Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 7/27. Watch Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 7/27.

www.kfvs12.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watch Heartland Sports#Wings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Insane 400M Hurdles Final

Karsten Warholm of Norway didn’t just capture a gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics, he made history. Warholm fended off Team USA’s Rai Benjamin on the final turn to claim the top spot on the podium. Benjamin made a great run at the end, but Warholm finished with a record time of 45.94.
Syracuse, NYorangefizz.net

Without Non-SU Players, Boeheim’s Army Wouldn’t Be Here

Boeheim’s Army General manager, Kevin Belbey made a controversial decision this summer. The former SU basketball manager decided to have four non-SU players play for Boeheim’s Army. The team of course is named after legendary Syracuse basketball coach, Jim Boeheim, and in a perfect world is supposed to be derived of entirely Syracuse alumni. Now, non-SU players have played for the team prior to this season, but not as many as this year’s four. Before this summer, the team had always been entirely Syracuse aside from 1-2 players such as last year’s late addition, Will Rayman. That wasn’t getting the job done, however.
Lancaster County, SCcarolinagatewayonline.com

Sports Shorts 7-21-21

Registration is now open for the following 2021 Lancaster County Recreation Department’s fall youth sports programs:. • Tackle football – $95 plus $30 helmet rental, boys and girls ages 10-12 • Flag football – $70, boys and girls ages 5-15 • Cheerleading – $40, girls ages 7-12 • Soccer –...
Sportswillmarradio.com

Live at 5 Sports with Todd and Souhan 7-29-21

Your browser does not support the audio element. Jim talks about Suni Lee winning Gold at The Olympics. Is Matsuyama under a lot of pressure to win golf gold in his home country? Who will the Twins trade before tomorrow.
Logan County, KYWBKO

Sports Connection 7-25-21

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Brett Alper and Brian Webb discuss the upcoming WKU and high school football seasons. They also welcome to the show Logan County Cougars head coach Todd Adler and Russellville Panthers head coach Mikie Benton.
Princeton, INregionsports.com

THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: 7/21

1876 – Princeton takes first place at the first ever IC4A (Intercollegiate Association of Amateur Athletes Association) track and field meet. 1952 – American Parry O’Brien wins the gold medal in the shot-put at the Helsinki Olympics. O’Brien is the first thrower to use the technique of beginning his motion while facing the back of the circle.
NFLwhopam.com

Sports Update 7/26/21

The Universities of Texas and Oklahoma officially announced today their plans to leave the Big 12, which will likely pave the way for the two schools to join the Southeastern Conference. In a joint statement, the two schools said they will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving college landscape as they consider how best to position their athletic programs for the future.
Workoutscrossfitrailtrail.com

Thursday 7/29/21

1 – 3 Hang Clean and Jerk (Singles) Increase weight on the clean and jerk each round.
Baseballkxeo.com

KXEO Sports Report 7/29/21

The St. Louis Cardinals dropped the series finale 7-2 to the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon. Redbirds starter Kwang Hyun Kim served up four home runs, and to make matters worse, Nolan Arenado had to the leave the game with an injury after being plunked with a fastball in the right forearm.
Volleyballgrandblancathletics.com

Volleyball Tryouts

Volleyball tryouts for the 2021 Season will be held August 9th-11th. A current physical dated after April 15th, 2021 and a signed copy of the Athletic Handbook must be turned in to participate in tryouts. Bring your volleyball gear, water and a small snack. August 9th & 10th 3:00-3:45pm Athletic...
NBAchatsports.com

TRACKER: Latest on Hoyas and NBA Summer League Rosters

While the Georgetown Hoyas were blanked in the NBA Draft for yet another year (since 2013), there is significant promise that several recent Hoyas, including Jamorko Pickett, Jahvon Blair, and Chudier Bile will join NBA Summer League rosters. The trio had several NBA pre-draft workouts. However, the first news of...
BasketballPosted by
247Sports

Update: After missing on Leon Bond, where is MU Basketball ? [Position Chart]

It stinks to miss out on Leon Bond...it is tough to watch Dawson Garcia and DJ Carton go.... but we all better toughen up....in this Wide Wide world of sports transfer era you better keep a full complement of 13 player...because every yr...4 will leave....you just need to make sure that 4 or 5 are added. BTW, we did not lose Bond because you cannot lose something you never had.
Stoddard County, MOKFVS12

Sports 08/03 6p.m.

On August 10, Red House Interpretive Center will hold a ice cream social. On August 10, a ice cream social will held at Red House Interpretive Center. Rising Covid-19 cases in Stoddard County.
NFLdolphinstalk.com

FOX SPORTS UNDISPUTED: Tua Time in Miami in 2021

LaVar Arrington and Chris Broussard on FOX SPORTS UNDISPUTED talk about Tua entering 2021 and will it be Tua Time in Miami this year. Can Tua and the Dolphins take a big step forward this upcoming season? LarVar and Chris believe 2021 will be a big year for Tua and the Dolphins.

Comments / 0

Community Policy