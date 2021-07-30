Cancel
WKU’s Charles Bassey picked #53 by Philadelphia

By Kent Taylor
Wave 3
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WAVE) - Western Kentucky big man Charles Bassey was selected #53 by the Philadelphia 76ers in Thursday nights NBA Draft. Bassey, a 6-11 center, averaged 17.6 points and 11.6 rebounds in his junior season with the Hilltoppers. Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Charles Bassey
#Wku#Nba Draft#Hilltoppers
