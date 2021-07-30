Cancel
UK’s Jackson picked #22 by Lakers, traded to Pacers

By Kent Taylor
Wave 3
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WAVE) - Former UK forward Isaiah Jackson was the #22 pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night. Jackson was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers, but was part of a trade that sent Russell Westbrook from Washington to the Lakers. Former UofL star Montrezl Harrell was also part of the deal, going from LA to the Wizards.

www.wave3.com

Comments / 0

