Cheap mattress deals for September: Save 35% in Eve Sleep’s summer sale, plus more from Emma and Simba

Chances are we could all do with a better night’s sleep. In the interest of helping you drift off more easily, the IndyBest team have discovered a few clever buys that they now can’t sleep without . It’s certainly worth a read if you’re looking to make your bedtime routine easier and more enjoyable.

But one surefire way to make sure you have a better night’s sleep is to reconsider your bed set-up. According to the Sleep Council , you should change your mattress every seven years. But, there’s no denying the fact that choosing a new one is both timely and costly.

The IndyBest mattress buying guide is a good place to start if you need some expert advice on everything from choosing the right firmness for you, to deciphering the difference between memory foam and spring. And, if you want to add a finishing touch, be sure to consult our guide to the best mattress toppers on the market, and make sure your bedding is on point.

As for making sure buying a new mattress is less of a costly endeavour, we’re also here to help. With a constant eye out for a good deal, we’ve rounded up the cheapest priced mattresses below.

Casper hybrid mattress: Was £900, now £398.49, Mattressonline.co.uk

Our writer in the IndyBest guide to the best mattresses said of this mattress, “Combining the brand’s legendary foams with a base layer of springs, you get instant sumptuousness (from the moulding of the four foam layers around your body) coupled with added bounce and airflow (from the pocket coil springs).”

The writer was impressed before she’d even got it out of its vacuum pack – “how can those springs be so compressible? (Nearly five years of research, is the answer from Casper.) But that was nothing compared to our excitement over the immediate comfort.”

With up to 55 per cent off, and such a rave review, this really is a no-brainer.

Simba hybrid mattress: Was £879, now £650.46, Simbasleep.com

This one came out top in our Emma vs Simba hybrid mattress review thanks to being the perfect match for “front or side sleepers (which, let’s face it, make up the majority of sleepers).” Its temperature regulation also got a special mention, with our writer noting that even in summer, “you’ll find this keeps sweat at bay, thanks to pretty much every layer having been designed to promote airflow and cooling – something you won’t find in mattresses made purely of foam.”

Read the full review of the Simba hybrid mattress

Eve premium hybrid mattress: Was £978, now £782, Evesleep.co.uk

Eve has launched its annual summer sale, offering 35 per cent off all of its spring and foam mattresses. Having taken the top spot in our guide to the best mattresses , you can trust that this one is a worthy purchase. “This extra-deep, vacuum-packed hybrid mattress is next level,” praised our tester. “The durability is outstanding, so it should last you longer than other mattresses, and it also gets 10 out of 10 from us on breathability, comfort and support, being just slightly firmer than medium.”

Sealy nostromo 1400: Was £1,216.80, now £607.95, Mattressonline.co.uk

As a top name in the mattress industry, it’s no surprise that Sealy had “nailed it with this supportive, breathable, pocket-sprung mattress which is ideal for those who prefer a softer mattress”, wrote our reviewer in our guide to the best mattresses . The top latex, pillow-like layer that sits slightly above the main mattress, provides “outstanding comfort and support – with the added bonus that it doesn’t need flipping, although you should rotate it periodically”. A huge saving that you don’t want to miss.

Nectar memory foam mattress: Was £1,014, now £594.15, Nectarsleep.co.uk

Another whopping discount from yet another mattress that featured in our review of the best , with our writer noting that the USP here is the 365-night trial, “meaning you have an entire year to decide whether it’s right for you”. Plus, “if you do keep it, there’s a lifetime warranty”.

This is also a great one for the eco-conscious among us because Nectar Sleep stands out for being “the first and only mattress company in the UK to be climate neutral”. All its emissions are offset by various global schemes, including an Amazon forest protection programme. As for the mattress itself, it is comprised of “three layers of foam” and is “slightly firmer than most and particularly good for front and back sleepers.”

This is a serious bundle worth snapping up as you’ll not just get the mattress, but also two pillows, a mattress topper, a sheet set and a duvet thrown in for free – you really can’t go wrong.

Simba hybrid pro mattress: Was £1,239, now £916.86, Simbasleep.com

“If you lean more towards foam than springs, but still want the best of both worlds – support, squidge, bounce and breathability – it’s definitely one to consider,” noted our writer in our review of the best mattresses .

“You won’t disturb your partner if you toss and turn and it’s exceptional at keeping sweat at bay, thanks to the added wool,” they said. As a top-of-the-range mattress in Simba’s line-up, we’d really recommend making use of this discount today.

Simba hybrid luxe mattress: Was £1,699, now £1,257.26, Simbasleep.com

The brand claims that this, its latest mattress, is its most advanced. Boasting ten layers of support and comfort, including two spring layers, and a breathable topper, it has been designed to give you your best night’s sleep.

Should the unlikely happen and you decide this one isn’t for you, there’s a 200-night trial on all of Simba’s mattresses and the brand will collect it for free.

Emma hybrid mattress: Was £809, now £485.40, Emma-mattress.co.uk

Emma is a well-known, reliable brand when it comes to bedding, particularly mattresses, and right now you can snap one up at a fraction of the price as the brand is hosting a week-long summer sale with 40 per cent off its most popular styles. While the original (was £699, now £419.40, Emma-mattress.co.uk ) is the bestseller, the hybrid is said to be even better, yet still affordable. Luckily, we put it to the test .

“If you like your mattresses on the slightly softer and bouncier side, you’re bound to love this Emma mattress that would be right at home in a five-star hotel,” praised our writer. “Whatever position you sleep in, you’ll enjoy the benefits of the support”. If you’re looking for a versatile option for people who sleep in different positions throughout the night, this is the bed for you.

Eve the original hybrid: Was £769, now £538, Evesleep.co.uk

There’s a very nice 30 per cent off this mattress from leading bed-in-a-box brand Eve. At 25cm thickness with medium firmness, this hybrid mattress is said to be extremely supportive.

“If you sleep in different positions, it’s definitely one to consider as the seven zoned sections help to relieve key pressure points by being softer where protruding and heavier body parts (eg the shoulder’s and pelvis) push down and firmer where they don’t,” praised our writer in our review of the best mattresses .

A big selling point is that with all Eve mattresses you can arrange to have your old mattress removed and recycled at the same time. If the discount and high praise aren’t enough to persuade you, read our standalone review .

Otty hybrid mattress: Was £799.99, now £519.99, Otty.com

Available in single, small double, double, king, super king and emperor sizes, this model received high praise in our review of the best mattresses . With five layers, it is on the firm side and our reviewer noted that she could feel it adapting to her body as they moved, “giving it a feel unlike any other bed-in-a-box mattress”. Plus, it proved “particularly supportive” for their spine, with our writer calling it “brilliant” for those who sleep on their back.

Sleepeezee Jessica: Was £809.95, now £639.95, Mattressnextday.co.uk

“If you’re looking for a medium-firm all-rounder that doesn’t cost a bomb, this hybrid mattress is a great buy,” noted our writer in the review of the best mattresses . It’s breathable, doesn’t get too warm and “you don’t get that sinking feeling that makes it hard for you to turn over”. They added that nobody “should have any complaints” about this mattress.

