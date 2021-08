Eat right, get regular exercise, avoid tobacco, limit alcohol—by now, you're probably familiar with the keys to preventing heart disease. But recent studies have highlighted some other, lesser-known behaviors and situations that can be just as harmful to your heart as subsisting on Big Macs and puffing away on a pack a day. Chances are, you haven't heard about them—until now. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.