$114M announced for public safety and crime reduction in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia plans to direct more than $114 million in federal and state funding to support public safety initiatives across the Commonwealth, according to Governor Northam. The governor’s proposal includes $62 million in hazard pay and compensation for public safety officials, $35 million to address COVID-19 in correctional facilities, and $17 million for crime reduction and prevention programs and services for victims of crime.www.whsv.com
