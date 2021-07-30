Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

$114M announced for public safety and crime reduction in Virginia

By Pat Thomas
WHSV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia plans to direct more than $114 million in federal and state funding to support public safety initiatives across the Commonwealth, according to Governor Northam. The governor’s proposal includes $62 million in hazard pay and compensation for public safety officials, $35 million to address COVID-19 in correctional facilities, and $17 million for crime reduction and prevention programs and services for victims of crime.

www.whsv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Moran
Person
Lamont Bagby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia State Police#Virginia House#Virginia Law#Child Abuse#Domestic Violence#Wdbj#Commonwealth#The American Rescue Plan#Vspa#Arpa#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy