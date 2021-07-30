Rey Navarro named Chief Operating Officer of Hibiscus Children's Center
Treasure Coast, FL – Hibiscus Children’s Center is pleased to announce that Rey Navarro has been named the organization’s Chief Operating Officer. Rey will replace Caroline Vinyard, previous COO, who has taken the position of CEO of the Baron Child Advocacy Center in St. Lucie County. Caroline has been a vital part of the leadership of the organization since 2015 and we wish her all the best in her new endeavor.www.allthingstreasurecoast.com
Comments / 0