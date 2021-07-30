T-Mobile rolls out Android 11 update to the Motorola Razr 5G
Good news to all Motorola Razr 5G users under T-Mobile’s network. As revealed in a report, T-Mobile has rolled out its Android 11 update to the device. The Motorola Razr 5G was released to the public almost a year ago as the second reiteration of the popular Razr model. The device was released with a Snapdragon 765 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB storage space, a 6.2-inch P-OLED display, a 2,800mAh battery, and a 48-megapixel rear-facing camera. The phone was priced at $1,400 upon release.www.tmonews.com
