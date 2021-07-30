Cancel
DaBaby Fires Back at Questlove After Quest Called Baby Out Over Homophobic Comments

DaBaby is going toe-to-toe with Questlove after being put on blast by Quest amid Baby currently facing massive criticism over his recent homophobic and sexist remarks. The "Rockstar" rapper responded to Questlove in a series of Instagram Stories Thursday night (July 29). "I ain't even tryna be funny when I say... I do not know who dis nigga is dawg," he wrote. "And I do not care ’bout losing you as a fan my boy lol @questlove. You or any other nigga who wanna play follow the leader. This superstar was a fan of is stand up nigga, yeen never seen one of these huh?."

