Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kansas girl fights cancer with fairytales at Children's Mercy

By Abby Dodge
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MUMw4_0bCsd9AZ00

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – At just 2 and a half years old, Wichita native Norah West was diagnosed with a neuroblastoma.

For the past 6 years, she’s received regular treatments at Children’s Mercy but the experience wasn’t very welcoming to a child like Norah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZjE4b_0bCsd9AZ00

“When she first came here, she was scared of everybody,” said Norah’s mom Holly West. “She would hide under the blankets.”

Her timid nature inside the hospital led Norah to find solace in stories.

“When I heard how much she loved to tell stories, I thought it would be so fun to have a storytelling for her in the playroom,” said Children’s Mercy Child Life Specialist Jenna McCoy. “That’s how we got started with it all.”

Norah’s mom said they didn’t have a wig for her first performance because it wasn’t planned. Children’s Mercy staff grabbed a braided ponytail with flowers to clip to Norah’s “Love Your Mellon” hat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OJZpb_0bCsd9AZ00

“I was just so speechless at first,” said Patient Activity Coordinator Sydney Shryock. “This girl has so much talent and just brings so much joy to so many people.”

From a shy 2-year-old to a budding 8-year-old filling up playrooms full of nurses and care specialists, Norah found a glimmer of light to look forward to with each treatment.

“It can be a very overwhelming and scary place,” McCoy said. “To even bring that little bit of play and fun to each of her hospital stays and have it to be something she’s excited about coming to the hospital, I feel like that’s huge.”

The ears of Children’s Mercy staff perk up when they hear her name in the halls.

“It’s kind of amazing,” McCoy said. “The minute Norah gets admitted everyone’s like, ‘Okay, when’s the princess performance?’ It’s almost standard of care.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mcdLT_0bCsd9AZ00

Norah doesn’t always perform alone. Music therapy student Joseph Cooper has made a few appearances on stage.

“Absolutely had no idea I would get to be a prince during my time here at Children’s Mercy,” Cooper said.

Norah acts, sings and dances her way into the hearts of all who care for her.

“Usually there’s really not a dry eye in the room,” Cooper said. “Everyone’s tearing up with happiness to see these performances and to have this joy brought into this hospital.”

Norah’s mom Holly West teared up after listening to each member of the Children’s Mercy staff talk about Norah in the highest regard, knowing her daughter is being cared for physically and emotionally.

“It means the world that they take care of her the way they do,” West said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SDXUZ_0bCsd9AZ00

Norah is currently in remission but receives regular treatments at Children’s Mercy to manage the cancer. Her mom said they are “cautiously optimistic” about her recovery.

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

598K+
Followers
89K+
Post
500M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Society
Kansas City, MO
Health
Local
Kansas Society
Kansas City, MO
Society
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairytales#Cancer#Flowers#Kctv#Patient Activity#Children S Mercy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
Related
WorldPosted by
CNN

Meghan launches female mentorship program to mark her 40th birthday

CNN — To mark her 40th birthday, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has launched a mentorship program to support women getting back into the workforce after the pandemic. The scheme, named 40x40, is “a global effort encouraging people around the world to commit to giving 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work,” a press release from the Archewell Foundation, founded by Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, said Wednesday.
Hartford, CTPosted by
CNN

Organizers announce dates for this year's Hartford Pride festivities

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - City officials revealed some details regarding this year's Pride celebration. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced that this year's event will be held from September 6-11 in Bushnell Park. A variety of events and activities will be held throughout the week, culminating in the Pride Festival and...
TV ShowsPosted by
CNN

Selena Gomez responds to 'tasteless' organ transplant joke on TV show 'The Good Fight'

(CNN) — Selena Gomez is responding to a joke about her kidney transplant on the television show, "The Good Fight." Gomez tweeted, "I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently. I hope in the next writer's room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it's called out immediately and doesn't make it on air."
Georgia StatePosted by
CNN

Suspect in Pentagon attack identified as Austin William Lanz of Georgia

(CNN) — The suspect in the violent attack outside the Pentagon on Tuesday that resulted in a death of a Pentagon police officer has been identified as 27-year-old Austin William Lanz of Georgia, according to a law enforcement official and Lanz's former attorney Lisa Wells. Lanz died from injuries sustained in the attack, Wells told CNN.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Dr. Sanjay Gupta: Think you don't want to get vaccinated? Think again

(CNN) — I still remember the feeling I had on December 13, 2020 -- the date the first vaccines rolled out of the Pfizer facility in Michigan, destined for hospitals and vaccination centers in every state in the country. Typically reserved scientists described it as the "medical moonshot" we had all been waiting for: a powerful tool against the new virus that had paralyzed the world for almost a year. Those first doses shipped out across America were supposed to signal the next phase of this pandemic -- and it felt as if the whole country could soon let out a collective sigh of relief.
LifestylePosted by
CNN

The best silk pillowcases of 2021

Silk pillowcases are having a moment, bolstered by claims they can help reduce wrinkles, acne and even frizziness in hair — all while giving you a better night’s sleep. First, let’s parse fact from rumor. After several weeks of sleeping on a silk pillowcase and speaking with several experts about whether these added beauty benefits are real or just clever marketing myths, we can confirm that there is likely some truth to at least some of the claims. There is a study that links sleeping on silk to acne reduction, and according to the experts we consulted, since the fabric creates less friction than other fabrics like cotton, there’s anecdotal evidence that silk can benefit skin and hair. (You can read more from the skin and textile experts we consulted below.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy