Medical & Biotech

Mixing Russia’s Sputnik V, AstraZeneca shots proves safe in small trial – RDIF

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) – Trials mixing a first dose of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine with AstraZeneca’s (AZN.L) shot revealed no serious side effects and no subsequent cases of coronavirus among volunteers, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday. The trial involved 50 people and began in...

#Sputnik#Vaccine Trial#Rdif Moscow#Reuters#Russian#Oxford University#British
