Average Guy Does Olympics: Lew's 100 meter dash

By Lewis Turner
First Coast News
 6 days ago

As noted in previous "Average Guy Does Olympics" stories, it's important to have perspective when it comes to Olympic sports.

Generally, these are sports that a vast majority of the population only lock into once every four years.

So, telling someone that Usain Bolt ran the 100 meter dash in 9.58 seconds, the world record, may be tough to really understand.

Just how fast is that.

In short: extremely.

He maxed out at a top speed of 28 miles per hour.

The average guy in the video above (me) ran the 100 meter in 14.8 seconds. Which is a top speed around 14 miles per hour. It also means Bolt would have been waiting on me at the finish line for more than five seconds, which is an eternity in a sprint event.

