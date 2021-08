Area residents check out entries along east Columbus Avenue Sunday evening in the 10th annual Doors of EnCOURAGEment display, including a detailed and vibrantly colored lion featured on a door created by the Church on Detroit. Volunteers set up the doors Sunday morning, which will remain on display in the downtown area through Saturday, Aug. 28. “A big thanks to the awesome people that were out early this morning, working hard and fast to make it seem like the doors just ‘appear!,” organizers said on Facebook Sunday. The grand finale 2021 auction is slated for Sunday, Aug. 29, starting at 6 p.m. at the Logan County Fair show arena. Viewing and registering will begin at 5 p.m. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)